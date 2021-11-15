John Lewis PS5 restock update: new stock dates disappear, but there's good news

This is going to be a great week for PS5 restocks, with new drops confirmed as landing at Argos and at GAME.

As noted in T3's PS5 restock tracker, Amazon is also due a PlayStation 5 stock drop in the next few weeks, too.

And, until very recently, it had been reported that John Lewis was going to join these retailers as well with its own PS5 restock on the "25th-26th November".

Unfortunately, as confirmed by the respected UK stock checking Twitter account PS5 Stock UK, the John Lewis PS5 restock dates listed above "have now been cancelled" as "expected shipment dates have disappeared off John Lewis' internal stock systems".

On face value that sounds bad. However, from tracking PS5 restocks for a year now since launch we've learned that this tends to mean a date change in either direction, be that forwards in time or backwards. As such, our reading of this is that we could see this John Lewis restock drop the week starting 29 November or, excitedly, this week.

Our gut feeling is that we're going to see one more PS5 restock from John Lewis before Christmas and that instead of going live in Black Friday week, the retailers is bumping it to the first week of December.

And this is good news as, one, it means that gamers won't have to navigate a John Lewis checkout during the Black Friday week and, two, orders bought in that drop will still be delivered before Christmas.

As such, we're currently pointing at John Lewis as our outside top pick for consoles in the UK after Black Friday 2021. This all said, though, it would be foolish not to stay tuned into events this week, too, as we might see a surprise drop. Be sure to check in to the PS5 product page at John Lewis often, and then hopefully you too will be playing the best PS5 games this winter holiday season.