I’ve always wanted this Kindle and 23% off deal means I can finally afford one

We may have had Black Friday but the best Cyber Monday deals have officially started, and I’ve just found a brilliant deal on the Kindle Paperwhite. Right now at Amazon, the Kindle Paperwhite has 23% off, taking this premium e-reader down to its lowest-ever price. l

Originally priced at £149, the Kindle Paperwhite is now £114 on Amazon, saving shoppers £35 in the Black Friday sales .

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle you can buy today. For book lovers, university students and those interested in a different type of tablet, Kindles allow you to carry an entire library with you in one compact and sleek device. Built for reading, the Kindle Paperwhite has been improved with a 6.8-inch anti-glare display, thinner borders and 20% faster page turns than previous versions.

In comparison, I'm still stuck with an ancient original Kindle with a smaller screen and without the e-ink display that's kinder on your eyes. Given the appeal of reading dozens of books by the pool on holiday, Paperwhite's IPX8 waterproofing is also a compelling reason to upgrade.

Fancy a different Kindle? Then you’re in luck as Very is also cutting its prices on Kindles, including this money-saving deal on the Kindle Scribe. Designed for reading and writing, the Kindle Scribe can be used as an e-reader and as the best tablet … and it’s now under £250 at Very.

