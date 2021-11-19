Is it Black Friday today? And when do the Black Friday sales start?

If you're looking for the answer to "is it Black Friday today?" then we can help you.

It is not Black Friday today, even though the Black Friday sales are now on and tens of thousands of the best Black Friday deals are already live.

Black Friday the actual day, though, takes place this year on November 26th, which is next Friday.

What's really important to emphasise, though, is that the Black Friday sale is now a month-long shopping event, and basically every major retailer has been dropping deals since the start of November.

Some of this year's very best deals are dropping now because stock and transportation shortages this year means there just isn't as many products available at retailers to discount.

And with many retailers coming off the back of a very challenging year, most are looking to bank shoppers' money as early as possible, offering many of their top Black Friday deals before the actual Black Friday day.

T3 has been advising shoppers therefore to shop the Black Friday sales as soon as possible this year to avoid missing out on top deals.

Hundreds of thousands of people are going to be looking to get their winter holiday season shopping done early, so we think it makes financial sense to get your foot in the deals door at retailers before stock runs dry.

Right now we think the three must-see shopping events are the Currys Black Friday sale, Argos Black Friday sale and Amazon Black Friday sale.

However, T3's comprehensive A-Z of the Black Friday sales shows you all the shopping events now live in the UK, so be sure to check it out for direction on where best to shop for specific products.