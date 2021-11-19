Amazon Black Friday sale goes live, promising thousands of new deals

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here. Following the retailer's 10-day Early Black Friday Deals event, the proper Amazon Black Friday sale kicked off at a minute past midnight on Friday 19 November and will run for 10 days through to 23.59 on Monday 29 November (Cyber Monday).
There's a Christmas gifting focus to the sale with Amazon promising "great deals across the most giftable categories – including toys, fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, and more." Amazon adds that there will be thousands of new deals, including savings of up to 50% off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick 4K, Kindle, and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), off true wireless headphones and speakers from Sony, Jabra, Bose, and more, and video games and accessories from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.
New deals will be dropping every day throughout the sale period. In addition, Amazon says that on select days in November, brands such as Bosch, Shark, Oral-B, KitchenAid, Sony and more will offer limited-time offers with bigger discounts on their products.
You can shop the Amazon Black Friday deals at amazon.co.uk/blackfriday, by using the Amazon mobile shopping app, at an Amazon 4-star store, or by asking “Alexa, what are my deals?” You can also shop using AmazonSmile in the Amazon App to find the same deals, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of your choice.
Below is a selection of some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals that have gone live today.
- Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: £49.99 | Now: £24.99 | Save: £25.00
- Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) | Was: £59.99 | Now: £33.99 | Save: £26.00
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | Was: £74.99 | Now: £39.99 | Save: £35.00
- Kindle | Was: £69.99 | Now: £49.99 | Save: £20.00
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet | Was: £139.99 | Now: £69.99 | Save: £70.00
- AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test | Was: £69.00 | Now: £49.00 | Save: £20.00
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (PS5) | Was: £54.99 | Now: £39.99 | Save: £15.00
- Reebok Jet 100 Series Bluetooth Treadmill | Was: £569.99 | Now: £483.99 | Save: £86.00
- EMMA Original King Mattress | Was: £799.00 | Now: £399.50 | Save: £399.50
- Tefal 5 Piece Pots and Pans Set | Was: £44.95 | Now: £33.99 | Save: £10.96
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX | Was: £249.99 | Now: £132.99 | Save: £117.00
And here is a quick overview of some of the top deals that will be available during Amazon’s Black Friday Week Event:
- Home: Save up to 35% on kitchenware by Tefal, Le Creuset, and more.
- Kitchen: Save up to 40% on vacuum and carpet cleaners from Shark, Bissel, and Vax, 30% on coffee machines from De'Longhi and Sage, with further savings on air fryers and small domestic appliances.
- Personal care: Save up to 30% on electric toothbrushes, up to 30% on male styling and hair care appliances, and up to 25% on medical and massage devices.
- Appliances: Save up to 30% on small and major appliances from brands including Russell Hobbs, Midea, Sharp, and more.
- Sports: Save up to 30% off sports and outdoors equipment, apparel and tech from Fitbit, Under Armour, Reebok, and more.
- Home Entertainment: Save up to 25% on TVs, projectors, streaming devices and soundbars from brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.
- Toys: Save up to 30% on toys and games including Hasbro Games, Barbie, Marvel, Melissa & Doug, and more.
- Electronics: Save up to 40% on smartphones and wearables from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Garmin, and more. Save up to 25% on laptops, tablets and monitors from brands including Samsung, Dell, HP, and more. Save up to 40% on true wireless headphones and speakers from Sony, Jabra, Bose, and more. Save up to 25% on cameras, lenses and accessories from Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and more.
- Amazon devices: Save up to 50% off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Kindle, and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet.