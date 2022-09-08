Best iPhone 14 pre-order deals for September 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple Far Out event (opens in new tab) happened on September 7th 2022, announcing the newest launches from Apple, including new smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds. Apple is known for making the best phones (opens in new tab) on the market and in the September event, they announced their new line of smartphones: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 has two screen sizes, a 6.1-inch screen option for the 14 and 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch screen for the Plus and Max devices. All the phones from the iPhone 14 range are heralded as having improved batteries and cameras, emergency SOS crash detection, face ID and 5G connectivity. All iPhone 14 devices come in an array of colours and storage on handsets range from 128GB right up to a massive 1TB on the Pro and Pro Max models.

Pre-orders are open from the 9th September before the official release on the 16th September. For iPhone Plus plans, you’ll have to wait until 7th October for it to release, giving you a longer time to get your pre-orders in.

To make sure you’re one of the first people to get your hands on the new iPhone 14 range, we’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals from top retailers and mobile phone providers below.

Where to buy the iPhone 14

Below, we’ve put together a list of quick links which will take you straight to your retailer or provider of choice so you can snap up a pre-order deal on the iPhone 14.

In this list, you’ll find a mix of mobile phone providers which will offer you monthly contract deals where you pay a one-off upfront cost, followed by a monthly fee to pay off the cost of the phone. For retailers like Amazon, you’ll pay for the whole fee of the phone upfront, and your iPhone 14 will arrive SIM free and without a contract. To get your Apple phone up and running, check out the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab).

Best iPhone 14 pre-order deals

The iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) has been dubbed by Apple as a ‘total powerhouse’. An upgrade to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 runs on the A15 bionic chip with 5-core GPU and has vast improvements in all areas, including its battery life and camera. Find the best deals on the iPhone 14 below.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: £35.37 per month at Apple (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the iPhone 14 from just £35.37 a month at Apple or you can pay for the full phone for £849. At Apple, you can also trade-in your old device and get £30 - £625 in credit towards your new iPhone.

Best iPhone 14 Plus pre-order deals

A step up from the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus (opens in new tab) has a bigger 6.7-inch display and excels in all areas. The iPhone 14 Plus has also replaced the iPhone Mini in the new line-up. If you like a big phone, the iPhone 14 Plus is a great choice for you, and we’ve rounded up the best deals on this handset below.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus: £39.54 per month at Apple (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the iPhone 14 Plus from just £39.54 a month at Apple or you can pay for the full phone for £949. Shoppers can also trade-in their old Apple device and get £30 - £625 in credit towards a new iPhone.

Best iPhone 14 Pro pre-order deals

An advancement of the iPhone 13 Pro (which is currently the top of our list for the best iPhone (opens in new tab)), the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) has been hotly anticipated. It runs on an A16 bionic chip, has an always-on display, and you can buy up to 1TB of storage.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro: £45.79 per month at Apple (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the iPhone 14 Pro from just £45.79 a month at Apple or you can pay for the full phone for £1,099. Shoppers can also trade-in their old Apple device and get £30 - £625 in credit towards a new iPhone.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-order deals

The bigger version of the Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab) is Apple's most powerful iPhone with the biggest price tag. Its main upgrade is the improved display and cameras, plus its insanely speedy and pretty big, too.