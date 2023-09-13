iOS 17 release date: here's when you can download Apple's best iPhone upgrade yet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple held its "Wonderlust" event yesterday, launching a swathe of new products in the process.

We got to see the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus with their new dynamic island, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with camera boosts and new titanium casing, plus the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. We even got new AirPods Pro with USB-C.

However, the company didn't really mention the software much – just sprinkling a few feature details here and there when discussing the devices themselves.

After it finished though, T3 was sent some press details revealing the dates Apple will make its latest operating systems available to existing iPhone and other device owners. And, the good news is that you won't have to wait long.

Apple will release iOS 17 on 18 September 2023. We expect it'll be available around 10am PT / 6pm BST, if previous years are to go by.

(Image credit: Apple)

Will my iPhone run iOS 17?

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to install the new software on their iPhones. Apple has published a compatibility list that starts with the iPhone Xs, so owners of the revolutionary iPhone X will not be able to run iOS 17.

Here's the entire compatibility list in full:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

When will iPadOS 17 be available?

Apple will also release iPadOS 17 at the same time. That means anyone with a 6th Gen iPad or better will be able to download and run the latest software from 18 September, too.

Here is the iPadOS 17 compatibility list:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

It's worth also noting that WatchOS 10 will also release on the same date, the same as tvOS 17.

However, macOS Sonoma will follow a week later and will be available from 26 September 2023.

Apple iOS 17 features

Apple's iOS 17 is one of the most eagerly anticipated software releases in years. It promises a smorgasbord of new features and design tweaks that should improve every compatible iPhone.

Among them include Contact Posters that enable you to choose how you appear to contacts when you call them, Live Voicemail that transcribes voice messages in real-time, and Check In, which automatically notifies loved ones when you arrive at a destination.

NameDrop will share contact information between iPhones wireless, just by tapping them together, and there will be plenty of Interactive Widgets available on the Home and Lock Screens to perform different actions without even needing to fully unlock the iPhone.

There are plenty more besides, and you'll be able to check them out for yourself come 18 September.