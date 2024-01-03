I'm a wellness expert and these are the wellness trends to watch out for in 2024

In recent years, social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have emerged within the health and wellness landscape, reshaping the way individuals approach their wellbeing goals. I've seen many different wellness trends emerge throughout 2023, including the viral Brazil Nut trend as well as many many sleep hacks. We even rounded up the 7 best 2023 wellness trends if you're interested!

Well, the beginning of 2024 has officially arrived which means a new array of wellness trends are upon on us. In preparation to this, I've spoken to a number of health and wellness experts about their trend predictions for the upcoming year. From taking micro-naps to prioritising gut health, these are the suggested trends I believe are set to be big in 2024.

1. Micro-naps

Acknowledging the importance of good quality sleep was significant in 2023, and 2024 is no different. It's predicted that online content creators will explore alternative approaches to improve their sleep routines this year, including the incorporation of 'micro-naps' into daily routines. Micro-napping, promotes intentional naps strategically inserted into the day to boost energy, productivity and cognitive function. TikTok creators especially are already sharing their experiences and tips on incorporating micro-naps into busy schedules, emphasising the importance of quality over quantity in sleep.

Superdrug’s Pharmacy Superintendent, Niamh McMillan, comments that “Sleep is the cornerstone of good health, impacting not only physical well-being but also mental and emotional well-being. Establishing a consistent sleep routine can significantly enhance the quality and duration of sleep. It is important to note that while micro-naps can be beneficial, they should ideally be limited to 10-20 minutes to avoid entering deep sleep phases. Whether you’re embracing the trend of micro-naps or taking care of your nightly sleep, any focus on sleep is a positive step towards wellbeing."

2. Wellness clubs

We can also expect to see a rise in wellness clubs, including guided talking sessions alongside your fitness classes and newly formed health complexes that offer full-blown wellbeing experiences. The Future Labratory’s Olivia Houghton predicts that 'consumers will be on the lookout for ways to embed health and wellness into their social experiences in 2024, evidenced by the proliferation of wellness clubs cropping up in both urban and remote environments.'

One brand setting an example is SoulCycle, having recently launched Peoplehood, a new social wellness club aiming to become the ‘neighbourhood centre for the soul’. In addition to fitness and meditation classes, the club also offers first-of a kind guided 60-minute group conversations called Gathers to help individuals improve their relationships with themselves and others.

Another example is The Club by Bamford, a new health complex in the Cotswolds which boasts a 360-degree wellbeing experience including medical concierges and red-light therapy rooms. Sounds rather wonderful, doesn't it?

3. Prioritising Gut Health

Prioritising gut health continues to gain momentum as we enter 2024, especially due to increasing amounts of research linking it to a variety of health benefits. This year, there will be an anticipated surge in awareness surrounding ‘hero ingredients’ renowned for fostering a healthy gut microbiome. Online creators are predicted to showcase an array of plant-based foods that promote gut-friendly bacteria, such as bananas, green vegetables, ginger, berries and nuts, which all support digestion. These ingredients contain natural prebiotics and can act as antioxidants in the body.

Niamh McMillan comments “As a healthcare professional, I am encouraged by the continued emphasis on gut health as a prominent trend for 2024. The consumption of fermented foods and probiotics gained substantial traction in 2023 and this is expected to persist as individuals prioritise digestive wellness.”

4. Vitamin C

Another anticipated health trend taking centre stage this year is the widespread focus on vitamin C intake, with the vitamin C hashtag currently having over six billion views on TikTok. Whether it comes in the form of supplements, serums or food choices, there is a collective aspiration to include the vitamin in daily routines.

Dr Babak Ashrafi, GP at Superdrug’s Online Doctor, advocates for the inclusion of vitamin C in daily routines when necessary for its multifaceted health benefits. He states that “Vitamin C plays a pivotal role in supporting the immune system and skin health. Additionally, it functions as a powerful antioxidant. With its broad spectrum of positive effects on overall health, it stands as a fundamental component of any daily practice. Ideally this should be ingested as part of a healthy diet, but supplements can be taken when your diet is not balanced enough.”

