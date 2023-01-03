7 Wellness Trends to try in 2023: sleep syncing, meditation & sense hacking

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the beginning of a new year which means we’re hearing a lot of “new year, new me” mantras throughout January. If you want to make improvements to yourself or your habits in 2023, prioritise your health and wellbeing with this year’s latest wellness trends.

Wellness trends look different every year and wellness as a concept encompasses many aspects, from yoga and sleep, to meditation and journaling. While we’ve already given you ideas for wellness resolutions you can actually stick to in 2023 (opens in new tab), there are a few wellness trends that are emerging in 2023 that can help you feel and perform your best this year.

Here are 7 wellness trends to try in 2023, including sleep syncing, meditation and sense hacking.

1. Sleep syncing

Sleep syncing is a wellness trend that’s emerging in 2023, according to many leading experts and publications. Everyone is looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep, from investing in the best mattress (opens in new tab) to improving your sleep hygiene (opens in new tab). Sleep syncing involves adjusting your sleep cycle and circadian rhythm, for example, waking up when the sun rises and going to sleep when the moon comes out. While this might sound really simple, Christmas and New Year’s disrupts your body clock, mainly due to late nights and overindulging. Sticking to a regular sleep routine has been proven to help you fall asleep faster, reduce stress and make your days more productive. You can try sleep syncing by being strict with yourself or you can use apps or the best sleep tracker (opens in new tab) to monitor your sleep.

(Image credit: Zohre Nemati / Unsplash)

2. Sense hacking

The senses (sight, smell, sound, taste and touch) have a huge impact on your health and wellbeing. Being surrounded by a smell you don’t enjoy or a colour that’s too bright can have a negative effect on your productivity, sleep and happiness so to avoid this in the new year, try this new wellness trend: sense hacking. Sense hacking (opens in new tab) is where you stimulate your senses to improve your mood, like adding powerful colours into your wardrobe to make you feel confident or incorporating the best essential oils (opens in new tab) into your bedroom to ease anxiety and promote sleep.

3. Micro workouts

Exercising is a big trend year on year, and has a firm place in many people’s New Year’s resolutions. If you want to do more movement but don’t want to be too strict on yourself, try micro workouts. Micro workouts are short low-intensity exercises (like push-ups, squats, planks and long walks) that are designed to fit into your busy day. While 10 minute micro workouts might seem quite short, they can leave you feeling energised, happy and help you gain muscle, boost metabolism and lose weight (opens in new tab).

4. Gut health

In 2022, gut health took over TikTok, with many users creating content around improving digestive problems like bloating and IBS. According to Country & Townhouse (opens in new tab), gut health and the connection between the gut and the brain will become more of a priority or trend in 2023. The gut is often referred to as the ‘second brain’ by scientists as there are multiple neurones in the gut that maintain good health, prevent disease and produce happy hormones. By taking care of the gut, it can have a positive effect on your health, wellbeing and overall lifestyle.

(Image credit: Kindel Media / Pexels)

5. Face yoga

If you want a way to relax and improve your skin, face yoga could be the wellness trend for you. Face yoga is a routine made up of exercises and massages (that you can do yourself or book a professional) that stimulate blood flow and circulation, the muscles and skin. By giving your face a massage, you can relax the face muscles, tighten the skin and reduce anxiety and stress, similar to the rapid tapping method (opens in new tab). If you’re not too convinced by face yoga, we’d recommend trying a full yoga workout but just make sure you have the best yoga mat (opens in new tab) in your arsenal first.

6. Meditation & mantras

Meditation has been a wellness trend for many years. It’s relatively easy to do by taking time out of your day to look inward and become centred while blocking out the outside world for a bit. Combining meditating with mantras is a great way to kick start your day and get more in touch with yourself by calming your thoughts and helping you focus on a positive mindset.

7. Sober curiosity