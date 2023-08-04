What is the viral TikTok Brazil Nut trend? Nutrition expert reveals why you should try it

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With new health trends popping up on TikTok every day, it can be difficult to separate fact from fiction and know which ones are actually beneficial for your health. We've all heart it before: don't listen to everything you read on the internet. However, what is an expert tells you it's okay?

In the last month, Google searches for the 'Brazil nuts' have increased by 309%. More specifically, searches for the 'benefits of Brazil nuts for females' have surged by 2,567% as TikTok videos using #brazilnutbenefits reach over 929k views. Like all viral health trends, if it's an easy hack that seems to work, we're all going to want to find out more, right?

Don't worry, we've done the work for you and have spoken to Kyle Crowley, nutrition expert at Protein Works. He's explained the trend to us and why it has become so popular.

What is the Brazil Nut trend?

The Brazil Nut trend really is as simple as it sounds, recommending people to eat 2 Brazil nuts everyday.

It first started on TikTok as users found the nuts were a great source of selenium, a mineral essential for thyroid health. Kyle said that "they contain other vital nutrients as well that are important for our health including magnesium, vitamin E, healthy fats and are an excellent source of protein."

Have a look for yourself!

What are the benefits of the Brazil Nut trend?

Kyle explained that brazil nuts are great for thyroid health due to the amount of selenium they contain. Selenium helps with the production of thyroid hormones and also helps to protect the thyroid gland from damage.

He also went onto the say that brazil nuts have been proven to be particularly beneficial for women "because they are mineral and vitamin dense." Both magnesium and vitamin E have both been found to help reduce symptoms of menstrual cramps as well as relieve menopause symptoms like hot flushes and mood swings making them a perfect addition to any woman's diet at all ages. The selenium is also good for women's health as "thyroid hormones play an essential role in regulating a woman's reproductive system as well their menstrual cycle too” Kyle explains.

Why should people be cautious of the Brazil Nut trend?

As previously mentioned, TikTok sees a huge amount of health trends gain popularity. Whilst this is a great way to spread awareness of the nutritional benefits certain foods have, the short-form nature of the videos means they can easily be misinterpreted and people may get carried away.

Kyle also said that "the recommended intake of Brazil nuts is only one or two per day maximum. Exceeding this can lead to bad breath, diarrhoea, fatigue and more due to high levels of selenium. So like always, moderation is key to unlocking this trend's full benefits.”

What are some alternatives to the Brazil nut trend?

Due to how easy it is to get carried away with health trends, we also asked Kyle whether there were any alternatives to the Brazil Nut trend. Kyle said “some alternatives for introducing vitamins and minerals into your diet in a way that works for you is with both food and supplements. Options containing magnesium, zinc, and vitamin B will help with thyroid health.”

“Magnesium can be introduced into diets by eating leafy green vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Vitamin B however is difficult for certain people to get high volumes of through their diet alone, with meat, fish, milk and eggs all high in vitamin B people following a vegan lifestyle can struggle to get enough. In this case supplements would be the perfect option.”

Just because eating certain foods isn't exciting enough to become a viral trend, doesn't mean it's any harder!

Have a look at the world's healthiest vegetable and see if it's in your diet!