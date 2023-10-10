I love my SodaStream and with 41% off for Prime Day, you will too!

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is here! From 10th-11th October, Amazon is dropping some serious price cuts, particularly on home and kitchen appliances, like air fryers, vacuum cleaners, blenders, multi-cookers and sparkling water makers.
Speaking of sparkling water machines, the SodaStream Terra is now 41% off in the Prime Day 2 sale. One of the best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals I’ve found today, I have the SodaStream Terra and I love using it to make my own healthier versions of my favourite fizzy drinks.
Originally priced at £109.99, the SodaStream Terra is now £64.99, saving Prime members £45 on this high quality sparkling water maker. Not only does this deal take the SodaStream Terra down to an exciting low price, but you also receive a reusable 1-litre water bottle and a Quick Connect 60-litre CO2 gas cylinder.
I’ve owned the SodaStream Terra for a while now, and it’s quickly become one of my favourite appliances in my kitchen. By filling the water bottle with tap water and quickly connecting it to the SodaStream with its Quick Connect cylinder technology, you have sparkling water in seconds! Its design is sleek and stylish and fits comfortably in my kitchen without taking up too much countertop space.
To view the SodaStream Terra deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon. If you fancy adding flavour to your sparkling water, make sure to check out these deals on SodaStream syrups, including Pepsi, 7Up, ginger ale, tonic and orange flavourings.
Get 41% off the SodaStream Terra in the Prime Big Deal Days. This sparkling water maker adds carbonation to your water quickly and easily. The process takes hardly anytime at all and gives you delicious sparkling water and flavoured fizzy drinks in seconds. For more details, check out my SodaStream E-Terra review. Available in black or white colourways.