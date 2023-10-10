I love my SodaStream and with 41% off for Prime Day, you will too!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is here! From 10th-11th October, Amazon is dropping some serious price cuts, particularly on home and kitchen appliances, like air fryers, vacuum cleaners, blenders, multi-cookers and sparkling water makers.

Speaking of sparkling water machines, the SodaStream Terra is now 41% off in the Prime Day 2 sale. One of the best Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals I’ve found today, I have the SodaStream Terra and I love using it to make my own healthier versions of my favourite fizzy drinks.

View the SodaStream Terra deal

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Originally priced at £109.99, the SodaStream Terra is now £64.99, saving Prime members £45 on this high quality sparkling water maker. Not only does this deal take the SodaStream Terra down to an exciting low price, but you also receive a reusable 1-litre water bottle and a Quick Connect 60-litre CO2 gas cylinder.

I’ve owned the SodaStream Terra for a while now, and it’s quickly become one of my favourite appliances in my kitchen. By filling the water bottle with tap water and quickly connecting it to the SodaStream with its Quick Connect cylinder technology, you have sparkling water in seconds! Its design is sleek and stylish and fits comfortably in my kitchen without taking up too much countertop space.

To view the SodaStream Terra deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon. If you fancy adding flavour to your sparkling water, make sure to check out these deals on SodaStream syrups , including Pepsi, 7Up, ginger ale, tonic and orange flavourings.