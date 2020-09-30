HUGE Emma mattress discount deal: 27% off EVERYTHING with T3 exclusive voucher code

Great news: we've joined forces with award-winning mattress maker Emma to give you a massive 27% off everything at Emma. That means you can get more than a quarter off the superb Emma mattress (it's the best mattress you can buy right now) – and all Emma sleep accessories too. It's a major price-drop on Emma's already very reasonably priced range – but discounts like this don't come along often, so take advantage of it while you can. This deal ends 11 Oct 2020.

So how do you get it? It's easy: all you need to do is add T3's exclusive Emma mattress discount code T27 at the checkout. You'll save an extra 2% on what everyone else is getting, which certainly adds up when you're buying a mattress. Make sure you haven't applied any other codes, or it won't work.

With this offer, you can buy a UK double size of the outstanding Emma mattress for just £364.27 ( £499 ). Or if you want something with extra bounce, you might prefer the Emma Hybrid. Add in some excellent Emma pillows and mattress protector – all with 27% off – and you're well on your way to a dreamy night's sleep, without breaking the bank.

Missed this offer? Don't worry. You'll find more savings on our cheap mattress deal page, and if you can wait a bit, you might also be able to snap up a hot Amazon Prime Day deal or Black Friday deal later on in the year.

If you need reminding, the Emma Original is a medium-firm mattress with three luxurious layers of foam. It's bouncy but buoyant, so you won’t sink into it – and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner either. It's extremely comfortable, supportive, and has been designed to suit all body shapes and sleeping styles. (If you haven't already guessed, we love it.)

Get 27% off everything at Emma with discount code: T27

Emma has slashed 27% off the Emma Original mattress (our top-ranked mattress this year, and a double T3 Award-winner), as well as the Emma Hybrid mattress, pillows, mattress protector and bedding. This is a major saving, so snap it up before it expires. Deal ends: 11 OctView Deal

Here's a breakdown of our favourite products on offer at Emma.

Emma Original mattress

Save 27% - The Emma Original is a superb memory foam mattress that’s been designed to suit all types of sleeper. It has a machine-washable cover and handles for rotating, plus they’re so confident you’ll love it, there’s a 100-day trial period. We think it’s the best mattress you can buy right now – and at these prices it’s a steal. View Deal

Emma pillows

Save 27% - Breathable, supportive and cosy, the Emma pillow regulates your temperature while distributing pressure optimally to ensure you’re comfortable and supported, no matter which position you’re sleeping in. With this discount, they’re a bargain. View Deal