How to watch WWE Wrestlemania XL: stream The Rock and the greatest superstars live

WWE's biggest premium event of the year will take place this coming weekend and, although we've had two-day Wrestlemania showcases in the last few years, this one promises to be the biggest yet. Indeed, it's even tagged XL.

That's a clever play on the usual Roman numerals, as it's actually Wrestlemania 40, but it fits so well as this year The Rock will return to the ring in two separate main event matches.

And he's just one part of a card that's packed with star power. Mega-influencer turned wrestler Logan Paul will defend his US Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, while Cody Rhodes will be hoping to finish his story by finally taking the Undisputed Universal Championship off Roman Reigns.

It'll be unmissable stuff, so here's how to make sure you catch all the action live and which streaming services it'll be on.

When does Wrestlemania XL start?

Wrestlemania XL takes place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia across two nights – Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April 2024.

It'll start with a kick-off show that'll feature pundit predictions, a catch-up on the events over the last few months, plus a few additional matches that aren't on the main card.

The action begins at 7pm EDT both nights (local time).

Here are additional start times for your region:

US West Coast: 16:00 PDT

16:00 PDT US East Coast: 19:00 EDT

19:00 EDT UK: 00:00 BST (7 & 8 April)

00:00 BST (7 & 8 April) Central Europe: 01:00 CEST (7 & 8 April)

01:00 CEST (7 & 8 April) India (New Delhi): 04:30 IST (7 & 8 April)

04:30 IST (7 & 8 April) Japan (Tokyo): 08:00 JST (7 & 8 April)

08:00 JST (7 & 8 April) South Korea (Seoul): 08:00 KST (7 & 8 April)

08:00 KST (7 & 8 April) Australia (Sydney): 09:00 AEDT (7 & 8 April)

Where can you watch Wrestlemania XL live?

Wrestlemania XL will be available to stream on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network in the UK.

A Peacock Premium plan – which includes every WWE live event – starts at $5.99 per month for an ad-supported service, $11.99 per month for Peacock Premium Plus.

The WWE Network is the WWE's own streaming service in the UK and shows all premium live events at part of a £9.99 per month subscription.

However, if you just want to pay for Wrestlemania XL, it'll also be available through pay-per-view on TNT Sports through EE TV, Virgin Media and Sky Q. It costs £19.99 for both nights.

You can order it through the Discovery+ app too, which is available on multiple devices, including Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Next year's Wrestlemania will be shown on Netflix in the UK and all other regions outside the US, thanks to a new deal that starts in January 2025.

What to expect at Wrestlemania XL

The Wrestlemania XL card is packed with amazing matches on both nights, including two main events featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The first, on the Saturday night, is a tag team match between Rhodes and the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins versus The Rock and Reigns. The winners will determine the stipulation for the title match between Rhodes and Reigns the following night.

Here are the matches for both nights (as confirmed by WWE):

Saturday 6 April 2024

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs Sami Zayn

Gunther (c) vs Sami Zayn Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

Sunday 7 April 2024