How to watch West Ham vs Man United and stream the Premier League from anywhere

It's back to domestic business for these two teams today at the London Stadium after contrasting fortunes in Europe in midweek. Read on for your full guide to getting a West Ham vs Man United live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

David Moyes' Hammers come into the game on a high off the back of an impressive 0-2 away to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday in the Europa League.

Man United meanwhile fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night in Bern, somewhat killing the buzz surrounding the Reds following Ronaldo's goalscoring return to the club in their 4-1 win at Old Trafford last weekend.

The Swiss side's late winner in that game came following a mistake from Jesse Lingard, and the former West Ham loan star will be determined to make amends at the ground that saw him resurrect his stalling career last season.

We've got all the info on how to live stream West Ham vs Man United from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

West Ham vs Man United kick-off time

West Ham vs Man United is being played at the London Stadium and kicks off at 2pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 1pm BST, on Sunday, September 19.

That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 11pm AEST on Sunday night.

How to live stream West Ham vs Man United if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for West Ham vs Man United.

How to watch West Ham vs Man United: live stream Premier League in the UK

The West Ham vs Man United game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream West Ham vs Man United on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream West Ham vs Man United anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a West Ham vs Man United live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC in the US. If you don't have cable, in select markets OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBC in its Blue package, which costs just $10 for your first month, and $35 a month thereafter. West Ham vs Man United kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch West Ham vs Man United at 11pm AEST on Sunday night on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a West Ham vs Man United live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.