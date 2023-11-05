How to watch the New York City Marathon 2023 on a live stream, including free options.

The 52nd New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday, 5 November 2023. It's one of the six World Marathon Majors events, and over 50,000 runners from 150 countries are expected to take part in the mass participation event.

Weather conditions look excellent for a good race, with highs of 65°F/ 18°C scheduled for the day. Currently, no rain is forecasted for the day, and the winds are expected to be gentle, too (6 mph), Humidity should be around 55% on the day.

The organisers very kindly uploaded the course map to Strava, so if you happen to run the New York City Marathon this year, make sure you send the course to compatible running watches or multisport watches (whichever is your preference).

Anyway, back to how to watch the New York City Marathon. There are various free options; if you can't access them the usual way, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

How to watch the New York City Marathon 2023

How to follow the TCS New York City Marathon 2023 from anywhere in the world for free

This broadcast is available live on tablets or smartphones with the ABC 7 New York App in the New York Tri-state Area and the ESPN App nationwide in the US. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play Store. Access to the ABC and ESPN Apps is available through participating pay-TV providers.

Complete, uninterrupted coverage of the professional races will be available on the TCS New York City Marathon app Powered by Tata Consultancy Services, available in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also track the results via the web-based tracker available on the New York City Marathon website.

What time does the New York City Marathon 2023 start?

The New York City Marathon 2023 takes place on Sunday, 5 November 2023, and the starting times are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Eastern Time Pacific Time UK Europe Professional Wheelchair 8:00 AM 5:00 AM 12:00 PM 1:00 PM Handcycle 8:22 AM 5:22 AM 12:22 PM 1:22 PM Professional Women 8:40 AM 5:40 AM 12:40 PM 1:40 PM Professional Men 9:05 AM 6:05 AM 1:05 PM 2:05 PM

Sweep buses follow the marathon route at a 7-hour marathon pace (about 16 minutes/mile) after the final wave starts at 11:30 a.m. These buses will transport any entrant who wishes to drop out to the post-finish area. After the sweep buses pass, the city streets will reopen to traffic. Cross-street protection, medical assistance, aid stations, and other services will no longer be available. Runners on the course should move onto the sidewalks. The official end time of the race is 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the New York City Marathon 2023 in the US

How to watch locally

Watch the broadcast live on race day on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EST, and continued coverage of the race will be live until 1:00 p.m. EST. Live streaming will also be available on the ABC 7 New York App and ABC7NY.com from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. ABC7NY.com will also present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Watch nationally

Watch live coverage from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN2 and via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices and ESPN.com on computers for those who have video subscriptions from affiliated pay-TV providers. Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. ESPN3 will also present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

The broadcast will also be available live in Spanish on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. And don't miss the national highlight show on your local ABC station from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. EST; check local listings for other time zones.

How to watch the New York City Marathon 2023 from anywhere in the world

You'll find a full list of international broadcast options on the New York City Marathon's website.

International broadcast partners secured by IMG for the race include ESPN International (South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean), Eurosport (Europe, Southeast Asia, India), Fox Sports/Kayo (Australia), L’Equipe (France), RAI (Italy), Sky (New Zealand), SMG Sports (China), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), TSN (Canada), TV Asahi (Japan), and TVE/Tv3 (Spain).

Unless you're in an area where the event can be watched for free, your best bet is to use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else, and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

We recommend setting your VPN to either of these countries (Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan) and tuning into the broadcast at olympics.com.

