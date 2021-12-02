How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League from anywhere

It's been nearly a year since these old rivals last faced off, and what a difference that time has made. The Red Devils were 2nd and the Gunners 9th last January, but now it's United who are in dire straits. Keep reading for your full guide to getting a Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Michael Carrick will extend his interim interim spell to three games, with new interim manager Ralf Ragnick still waiting on a work permit. The Geordie's previous two went pretty well, a Group F-sealing win over Villarreal in the Champions League and a draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea, and he'll have captain Harry Maguire to call upon tonight.

Arsenal broke a 14-year Old Trafford duck with a 2-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams last season, and the current state of Man United's defence means that chances will not be at a premium. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goals may have dried up of late, but he'll get plenty of target practice tonight.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Manchester United vs Arsenal from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Man United vs Arsenal kick-off time

The Man United vs Arsenal game is being played at Old Trafford and kicks off at 8.15pm GMT, with coverage starting on Amazon Prime Video at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday, December 2.

That makes it a 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT start in the US. It'll be an early morning call for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 7.15am AEDT on Friday morning.

How to live stream Man United vs Arsenal if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most streaming services and domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Manchester United vs Arsenal. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Manchester United vs Arsenal

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal FREE: live stream Premier League in the UK

Amazon Prime Video Manchester United vs Arsenal kicks off at 8.15pm GMT, and is one of 10 Premier League games being shown this week on Amazon Prime Video, with a further 10 being shown on the streaming service straight after Christmas. And since all new users are eligible for a 30-day FREE Amazon Prime trial, you can tune in without paying a penny! After that's over, a subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79 yearly, for a service that includes free one-day delivery on Amazon purchases, a huge library of films and TV shows, and more live sports including regular tennis coverage. Amazon Prime Video also works across a wide range of devices, including Chromecast, Fire TV (of course), Android and iOS, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Roku, and selected Smart TVs. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Man United vs Arsenal anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Man United vs Arsenal live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC's great-value streaming service Peacock TV in the US. It's available for just $4.99 per month ($10 if you don't want commercials), and offers loads of live EPL action, plus NFL, WWE and lots of movies and TV shows too. Man United vs Arsenal kicks off at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Man United vs Arsenal at 7.15am AEDT early on Friday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Man United vs Arsenal live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.