How to watch Australian Open 2022 and live stream Grand Slam tennis anywhere in the world

With its build up dominated by Novak Djokovic's visa controversy, its something of a relief to have the action finally now take centre stage as the world's best tennis players convene in Melbourne for the years first Grand Slam event. Don't miss a moment by following our full guide on how to watch an Australian Open 2022 live stream from anywhere in the world.

While the controversy surrounding the men's No.1 player continues to simmer, potentially scuppering his hopes of becoming the outright most successful men's player in the history of the game, Rafael Nadal who is tied with the Serb and Roger Federer on 20 slams will be hoping to capitalise on the furore.

Defending Women's champ Naomi Osaka will be back in action after taking a four-month break and looks set to receive stiff opposition from home hero Ashleigh Barty in the battle for the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

US Open winner Emma Raducanu's preparations for the tournament have meanwhile been less than ideal. She was thrashed 6-0, 6-1 by Elena Rybakina at the Sydney International, but could the breakout British star be a good outside bet to lift a second Grand Slam title?

Settle in for two weeks of top class tennis action by following our guide to watching an Australian Open 2022 live stream. And if you're abroad and can't access your preferred coverage, discover how you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

When is the Australian Open 2022?

As ever, this year's edition of the Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park, Victoria, with the tournament running from Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 30.

The start time for the competitions opening rounds is at 11am AEDT / 12am GMT / 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

How to live stream the Australian Open 2022 if you're abroad

If you're out of the country when the Australian Open 2022 tests take place, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BT Sport or Kayo when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server in any country, which will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream the Australian Open 2022 cricket in Australia for FREE

Tennis fans Down Under can tune into the Australian Open for FREE thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem. That means you can also live stream matches on the 9Now streaming service, which is also completely free to use, and is compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. For hardcore tennis fans, the only game in town is subscription-based streaming service Stan Sport, which is live streaming EVERY match on every court, and all without intrusive adverts interrupting play. A Stan Sport, subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Play for most days of the tournament will start at 11am AEDT each morning, with evening sessions kicking off at 7pm. If you're currently out of Australia but still want to access all that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as outlined above.

How to watch the Australian Open 2022 in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK hoping to watch another Emma Raducanu triumph can tune into the 2022 Australian Open on streaming service Discovery+. You can currently subscribe to Discovery+ for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, while you can also take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial if you're a new user. The platform boasts a wide array of live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, plus plenty of niche and stuff like snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. The morning sessions will typically begin at 12am GMT each night, while the evening sessions start at the much more reasonable time of 8am for sports fans in the UK. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream the Australian Open 2022 and watch Grand Slam tennis anywhere else in the world

For tennis fans around the world, there are options to live stream the Australian Open 2022 and watch every serve, backhand and volley.

Those in the US can head straight to ESPN Plus which is live streaming everything on ESPN's TV channels - plus plenty more Australian Open action.

Alternatively, cord-cutting service Sling TV's Orange plan ($35 per month) meanwhile gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and plenty more, and you can get 3 days of Sling for FREE right now.

A more expensive, but more comprehensive over-the-top offering is FuboTV, which also offers the ESPN channels along wit a boat-load of other channels for $65 per month.

Across the border, Canadian viewers can watch the action from Australia via TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage.

If you get either network as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an AO live stream.

If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

Usual US and Canadian start times for play is 7pm ET / 4pm PT for the tournament's morning sessions, with the evening sessions getting underway at 3am ET / 12am PT.

For Kiwis across the shores in New Zealand, Sky Sport is the place to watch the Aussie Open in 2022. Sky Sport comes as a part of many Sky TV packages, with the option to watch on TV or live stream straight to your device with the Sky Go service.

Those not committed to a cable package can use the Sky Sport Now platform, costing $19.99 for a weekly pass.

As previously mentioned, start times vary, but the earliest those in New Zealand can expect to sit down to watch the actions is at at 1pm NZDT for the early sessions, while the the late sessions get underway at 9pm.

Outside of the country when the Australian Open 2022 is on and can't access your preferred broadcaster? Download a VPN to circumvent any geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.

