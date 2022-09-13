How to live stream Liverpool vs Ajax: watch the Champions League online from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from a humiliating defeat in Italy last week when they welcome Ajax to Anfield on Tuesday night. We've got all the details on how to watch a Liverpool vs Ajax live stream right here in this Champions League fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 4-1 by Napoli but it could easily have been more, with Alisson saving a Victor Osimhen penalty and Virgil van Dijk clearing off the line in the first half. They still couldn't prevent the home side from going in 3-0 up at half time, though, and conceded again just minutes after the break. The Reds have never lost their opening two games of a Champions League campaign before and they won't want to make history here.

Ajax had the opposite experience in Scotland last week, thrashing Rangers 4-0. The Glaswegian side were playing their first Champions League game in 12 years, but goals from Edson Álvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn ensured it was an unhappy return to the big stage. Ajax have a 100% winning record in all competitions so far this season, scoring 13 goals in their last three games. Can they keep it up on Merseyside?

We've got all the info on how to live stream Liverpool vs Ajax online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Liverpool vs Ajax kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Ajax game is being played at Anfield, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, September 13.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be a very early morning for Champions League fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Wednesday.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Ajax if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Paramount Plus or Stan Sport when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to the Champions League in the UK, with Liverpool vs Ajax being shown on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm. For £25 you can get a BT Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which will let you watch Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, as well as UFC and MotoGP without paying out for a full TV package (opens in new tab). Not in the country right now? Using a VPN (opens in new tab) will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Ajax anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Liverpool vs Ajax live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and, of course, any dark arts too.

The game is being shown on CBS in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every game of the Champions league season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Liverpool vs Ajax, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. It's being shown on Stan Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

Abroad? Why not install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

