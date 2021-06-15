How to live stream France vs Germany Euro 2020 match online for FREE from anywhere

Didier Deschamps' World Cup winners prepare for battle with Joachim Löw's uber-gifted Germany team in the biggest game of Euro 2020 so far. Read on for your full guide to getting a Euro 2020 live stream to watch France vs Germany online from anywhere. The great news is that there are free options available in some parts of the world!

France have won two European Championships to Germany's three, but the Blues came so close to winning it on home soil five years ago, succumbing to Portugal in extra time of the final.

Germany have been a little out of sorts in the lead-up to the tournament, with Löw struggling to blend youth and experience in his new-look team. Three years on from their humiliating group stage exit from the 2018 World Cup, Germany will be looking to silence their doubters.

But will they have an answer to Kylian Mbappe?

We've got all the info on how to live stream France vs Germany and every Euro 2020 game from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

France vs Germany kick-off time

The France vs Germany game is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, June 15.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be an extremely late night or a very early morning for football fans in Australia, with the game starting at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning.

How to live stream France vs Germany if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the France vs Germany game, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best rated VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV Hub, ESPN or Optus Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for France vs Germany. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream France vs Germany

How to watch Euro 2020: live stream France vs Germany for FREE in the UK

The great news for viewers in the UK is that you can watch France vs Germany for free live on ITV, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Tuesday evening. ITV is free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license, and you can watch coverage online via streaming platform ITV Hub. This means you can live stream Euro 2020 games on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country during Euro 2020, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream France vs Germany anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, you'll be able to live stream every match of the 2020 Euros, including France vs Germany, with a large number of countries having access to free coverage of the tournament.

Soccer fans in the US are well served by ESPN for the France vs Germany game. If you're a subscriber to the network as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN website.

Don't have cable? Then check out over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC, which is also showing some Euro 2020 action.

Better still, if you're a new subscriber you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $65 a month for 120 channels.

Canadian footy fans can watch all the action via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month.

Fans based in Australia can watch France vs Germany and the rest of Euro 2020 live via Optus Sport.

You can stream Optus' coverage via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a France vs Germany live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.