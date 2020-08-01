How to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea 2020 FA Cup Final for FREE and anywhere on Earth

Want to know how to stream the FA Cup final from anywhere for free? The competition may feel somewhat diminished in recent years, but there remains something very special about FA Cup Final day. The players arriving at Wembley in matching suits, Abide With Me being sung before kick-off, players' handshakes (or will it now be elbow bumps?) with royalty. This year two of the English game's biggest clubs will do battle and we'll make sure that you don't miss it with our guide to getting a free live stream of Arsenal vs Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup Final.

Although Frank Lampard's Chelsea finished a clear four places ahead of their London rivals in the Premier League, this one-off spectacle still feels too close to call - Arsenal, after all, have won the FA Cup more times than any other club.

Lampard will likely see England international Mason Mount as a key man today, with World Cup winner N’Golo Kante likely to join him in midfield after a long lay off from injury. Olivier Giroud made a real impact on Chelsea's push for Champions League places since football's post-lockdown return and Willian's wizardry will be another key to unlocking the Gunners' defence. One big question mark will hang over the number 1 shirt, where Willy Caballero may just get the nod over Kepa.

Arsenal had yet another topsy-turvy Premier Leage campaign, but vibes at the Emirates under Arteta feel positive. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended the campaign as second-top scorer with 22 goals, and the North Londoners will hope he's on target at Wembley today. As ever, some attention will be on the unpredictable David Luiz in defence and whether he'll have a blinder or a shocker - he has two FA Cup winners medals at home already, so knows how to get the job done at Wembley.

We're all set for a 5.30pm BST kick-off, so get ready to settle down with an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream. Watching the FA Cup Final in the UK is easy, but we'll also tell you how a VPN can come to your rescue if you're trying to watch from overseas.

What time does the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Final kick-off?

FA Cup finals just seem to get later and later - 5.30pm BST is when the ref will blow his whistle today, with build-up for Arsenal vs Chelsea starting on BBC One an hour before. That said, the BBC Sport website is hosting a whole day of build up and clips from previous Cup Final days, which started at 8.30am this morning.

Live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea for FREE in the UK

As it does every year, the BBC has the rights to show the FA Cup Final. The big build up starts 4.30pm, with plenty of views, interviews and highlights from previous rounds to enjoy before kick-off at 5.30pm. It's BBC One that you need if you're watching the traditional way on TV, with further coverage on the BBC iPlayer site and apps if you were planning to catch it on your laptop, mobile, or tablet. You also have the choice to watch on BT Sport if you subscribe and prefer its football coverage.

How to watch the FA Cup Final free from outside the UK

Happen to find yourself away from the UK this weekend, but still want to watch the UK FA Cup coverage? Tune into the BBC and you'll soon find yourself geo-blocked.

You have two options at this stage. Firstly, try and find the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream coverage of the country you're in (if they're even showing it) - scroll down and we'll tell you some of the services showing the match across the world.

Or, you could download and install a VPN , which will effectively let you change your IP address to one back in the UK allowing you to watch online as if you were back in Blighty. The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country (i.e. one back in the UK) so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the match. If you're a UK resident who's away, a good source of robust, legal streams is TVPlayer.com.View Deal

Where else has an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream?

We all know by now that the Premier League is a global brand with a worldwide following, so there's plenty of interest in seeing which of the London teams will lift the trophy today. Lots of countries show the FA Cup Final – just not necessarily for free like in the UK.

We won't go into the details of every single country here, but here are your watching options in some of the biggest English-speaking footy loving nations around the globe, all of which carry paid subscriptions for the coverage.

Live stream the FA Cup Final in the US

ESPN+ has the game stateside, a subscription service that carries loads of top US and world sports. It costs $4.99 per month and kick-off is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT.

Live stream the FA Cup Final in Canada

The name says it all...Sportsnet is so frequently the place to be for top live sport in Canada, and that's exactly who will be showing the FA Cup Final today. Times above.

Live stream the FA Cup Final in Australia

There's no free option Down Under this year, so it's your choice of the ESPN channel or the emerging over-the-top service Kayo Sports, that starts from $25 per month but does at least have a FREE TRIAL option if you've not used it before. Kick off is set for 2.30am AEST, so prepare for a very late night or early morning.

Live stream the FA Cup Final in New Zealand

It's a 4.30am Sunday morning start in New Zealand, where Sky Sports has the FA Cup Final coverage. So you'll need a subscription to watch, we're afraid.