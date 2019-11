T3 has been at the heart of every major shift in consumer technology in the last 20 years. During that time our mission has remained the same throughout: to help you live a better life through technology.

As we've just relaunched T3 magazine as well as T3.com we thought it was about time we brought our story to life so we've made a video that we'd like to share with you.

Liked this? Why not check out our best fitness trackerarticle or check out our other great features on T3.com