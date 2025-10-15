ROG Xbox Ally stock tracker: Where can you buy Xbox's PC gaming handheld?

The next big Xbox is here – and it's pretty small, relatively. Rather than a new generation of actual Xbox consoles, we now have the first portable Xbox gaming machines, in the form of the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. These upgrades on the existing Asus ROG Ally models have a very solid Xbox skin on them.
They're easier to grip, make accessing multiple libraries of games pretty easy under one software roof, and have plenty of power to match their pretty chunky pricetags. If you're looking to buy one, though, stock is a little bit hard to come by.
Here, I'll be linking to where you can buy the consoles in the UK, and while stock might not last long in each case, I'll try to keep things updated so you're pointed in the right direction.
Where to buy the Xbox Ally or Ally X in the UK
Where to buy the ROG Xbox Ally in the UK
For those who love a good warranty, John Lewis has a brilliant reputation, and also has the base ROG Xbox Ally available to pre-order.
Where to buy the ROG Xbox Ally X in the UK
The review embargo is up for the ROG Xbox Ally (and its more powerful sibling, too), so you can read my full thoughts on the handheld here if you want.
The pre-orders don't end until tomorrow, though, with the good news being that here in the UK it's still relatively doable to find stock of both models. That said, the Xbox Ally is listed on a whole bunch of retailers, while things are way thinner on the ground for the Ally X, which is only really at Currys.
In theory, Asus should also sell the machine directly, but its store is quite buggy right now and won't let me add the Ally X to my basket, so I'm not including it on my list until it's working.