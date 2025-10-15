Five-star DJI drone crashes to five-star price in Currys’ secret sale

Black Friday may be the next big sale event in the calendar but, as well all know, plenty of retailers jump on the bandwagon early these days. Currys is among them, offering an impressive line-up of deals, including this standout offer on the DJI Flip drone and RC 2 controller.

Right now, you can pick up the Flip and RC 2 controller (online only) for just £468, saving you a respectable £80 off its RRP – a pretty good (and unexpected) price drop, considering DJI only released the Flip at the start of the year.

DJI Flip: was £469 now £549 at Currys The DJI Flip delivers stunning 4K video, smart AI tracking, QuickShots and 31 minutes of battery life, in a lightweight, compact design that's user-friendly. Grab it for this online-exclusive price before it goes.

Earlier this year, we gave the Flip a five-star review , where T3’s Active Editor said it outperforms most of the best beginner drones on the market (including the Neo). It delivers almost double the flight time of the Neo (31 minutes) and, when it comes to camera performance, is also steals the spotlight, capturing stunning 4K video at 60fps (landscape) and crisp 48MP stills.

Unlike the Neo, the Flip also folds down nice and neatly making it ideal to take with you on your travels and, despite it having expansive propellers, its pretty robust, boasting an impressive Level 5 wind-resistance rating.

How long will this offer last? We're not entirely sure. Personally, we wouldn't hold off till Black Friday if this is the drone you've had your eye on, as there's a very good chance it would have flown away by then.