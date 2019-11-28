Grab the latest Apple iPad 10.2-inch for just $329 at Walmart for Black Friday

The latest Apple iPad is a superb all-round tablet, and it is now reduced by $100 in this Walmart Black Friday deal

What's that sound you hear? It's Black Friday 2019, delivering some awesome deals. The consumer deals holiday of the year has finally arrived, after a few weeks of Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers teasing us with cut-priced gadgets.

T3 has assembled a big team to handle the level of deals on offer this year across every single product category you could think of. If it's a good deal, we've got it. Make sure you keep refreshing T3 over the coming days to stay abreast of huge deal developments. 

One amazing deal we've found comes from Apple and Walmart, who have discounted the latest generation 10.2-inch iPad to an incredible $329, complete with a whopping 128GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB) | Was $429 | Sale price $329 | Available now at Walmart
Everyone knows what the iPad is and how great it can be as a tablet and, sometimes, a laptop. It seems Walmart knows, too, because they've slashed $100 off the price just for Black Friday.View Deal

The iPad is an amazing device for a huge number of different tasks whether they be relaxed (surfing the web, looking at tweets) or not (making PowerPoints, editing video). With the latest generation, everything is at your fingertips thanks to the improved processor, larger screen (from 9.7 to 10.2-inches), and improved battery life. 

Apple's newly-announced iPadOS is on display here, too, offering a bespoke experience catering specifically to the big screen, helping with multi-tasking and a lot more besides. Additionally, Touch ID is on-board for security, meaning no one can get into your device unless you want them to.

