Grab the latest Apple iPad 10.2-inch for just $329 at Walmart for Black Friday

One amazing deal we've found comes from Apple and Walmart, who have discounted the latest generation 10.2-inch iPad to an incredible $329, complete with a whopping 128GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB) | Was $429 | Sale price $329 | Available now at Walmart

The iPad is an amazing device for a huge number of different tasks whether they be relaxed (surfing the web, looking at tweets) or not (making PowerPoints, editing video).

The iPad is an amazing device for a huge number of different tasks whether they be relaxed (surfing the web, looking at tweets) or not (making PowerPoints, editing video). With the latest generation, everything is at your fingertips thanks to the improved processor, larger screen (from 9.7 to 10.2-inches), and improved battery life.

Apple's newly-announced iPadOS is on display here, too, offering a bespoke experience catering specifically to the big screen, helping with multi-tasking and a lot more besides. Additionally, Touch ID is on-board for security, meaning no one can get into your device unless you want them to.