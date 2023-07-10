GoPro Max drops to lowest price this year in early Amazon Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best action cameras have historically been in high demand on Amazon Prime Day, and we expect this to be the same this year. However, instead of sitting around and waiting for a cheap GoPro deal to crop up next week, why not shop around now, especially knowing that the GoPro Max is already at its lowest price this year. It might not be the latest and best GoPro, but the Max packs a punch when it comes to 360 filming and it's keenly priced thanks to this offer.

In our GoPro Max review, we said this camera captures stunning 360 footage in 5.6K (stitched) with its excellent Hypersmooth image stabilisation and TimeWarp function, for a little added fun. The post-production facilities in the GoPro app lets you view and edit your content straight from your phone, from conventional stills to kaleidoscope sequences, plus voice control makes this camera easy to navigate if your hands aren't free.

GoPro Max: was £479.99 , now £399 at Amazon

The Max offers stunning 360 5k footage and its TimeWarp function allows you to create really cool moving time-lapsed footage of your outdoor adventures. Max HyperSmooth massively reduces camera shake and vibration making it as smooth as the Boost mode on the Hero 8 Black, but without the cropping that mode requires. With a decent battery life of 1600 minutes and voice control, it's a gadget you don't want to miss out on.



The GoPro Max is a seriously capable piece of kit that allows you to get creative with your photos and video and, a complete package, it betters the rival 360-degree cameras available on the market. It's an incredibly durable piece of kit too and, when we reviewed it, it survived the force of 8-foot saltwater waves in the depths of a British winter.

We reckon the GoPro Max is the best 360-degree action camera on the market and is way ahead of its forerunner – the GoPro Fusion. However, while the 360 video can have just a couple of drawbacks (like the noticeable image stitching), its stabilisation software and in-app editing features really allow you to create some memorable and exciting content.