GoPro HERO11 Black is seriously cheap on Amazon Prime Day

I've been looking at Prime Day deals all day, and my eyes are sore, but when I saw this cheap GoPro deal, I almost fell off my chair. The GoPro HERO11 Black is the latest and greatest action camera from the brand that's synonymous with action cameras. And it's just so ridiculously cheap. I feel like there might be an anomaly in Amazon's algorithm that mixed things up by offering the HERO11 for this price, but I don't care – I want it, and I want it now!

GoPro HERO11 Black: was $500 , now $349 at Amazon US

The latest and greatest GoPro is currently 30 per cent off at Amazon, and people, let us tell you, this is an excellent price for what many consider the best action camera around. The HERO11 can deliver 27MP stills and 5.3K @ 60fps video, as well as buttery smooth image stabilisation. Incredibly tech at an incredible price.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is, in many ways, the ultimate in incremental evolution. It’s a better camera than the GoPro Hero 10 Black in several areas and identical in most of the others you can measure. There’s an argument that gentle upgrades ruffle fewer feathers, and ease of use has been improved to widen the GoPro Hero 11 Black’s appeal - it’s easy enough for anyone to use, tech-savvy or not. Overall, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is an impressive action camera, only marred by the impressiveness of the GoPro Hero 10 Black.

