Google’s Pixel 7a could be a game-changer for affordable Android phones

The rumour mill is churning and apparently Google I/O 2023 – that's Google's big annual showcase of new products and services announcements – is expected to be the stage where Google reveals its latest phone: the Pixel 7a.

My T3 colleague has already written about the incoming affordable Android phone based on various leaks, and having read that piece I reckon the Pixel 7a is going to be a game-changer for the best budget phones.

I reviewed the Google Pixel 6a back in July 2022, when the product was first released, and while I was initially impressed, it was actually after a greater period of time that I found the handset even more impressive. That's why it's long been sat in the top three of T3's best Android phones list, where it chalks up the best budget slot, fighting off some stiff competition.

Pictured: Google Pixel 6a from 2022, with distinctive camera 'bar' design (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So what exactly is it about the rumoured Pixel 7a that'll make Google's affordable phone that much more tempting? If the rumours are true then, well, kind-of everything. There's said to be a 90Hz screen. Google's Tensor G2 is thought to be under the hood, meaning it's just as powerful as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, plus there's the suggestion of more RAM bolstering its power appeal.

Of course all of this is rumour for now, so we'll have to wait and see what's shown off at Google I/O 2023 to get a real flavour of whether the Pixel 7a will be a true game-changer or not. And while all the above details I've listed are certainly found in other phones right not – it'll ultimately be the price point that the Pixel 7a lives of dies by.

Fortunately Google has been really savvy when it's come to pricing its entry-level phone. Even recently the Pixel 6a was available for as little as £235 in the UK, making it a no-brainer purchase for those seeking an affordable Android ace without paying flagship money for the pleasure. And while I don't expect the Pixel 7a will be so cheap from the off (that was part of a limited-time deal, y'see), I suspect a £399/$499-ish price will see it a great success.