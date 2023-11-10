Google Pixel Tablet suddenly drops to lowest-ever price for Black Friday sales

More than ever I'm seeing the best Black Friday deals arrive well before actual Black Friday (which is on 24 November this year). The T3 team has identified loads of early deals already – and they just keep on coming! A top official Google deal that just dropped is the company's Pixel Tablet (with the dock/stand included in the box) hitting its lowest-ever price overnight with a solid £100 off the typical asking price.

I find the Pixel Tablet to be one of the best tablets for home use, as the inclusion of that dock means it's easy to setup as a home hub of sorts. Indeed, as I type this, to my right-hand side on my desk I'm staring at the Pixel Tablet telling me that it's currently raining outside. Still, that 17% discount is a little ray of sunshine, eh?

Google Pixel Tablet: was £599 , now £499 at Google Complete with dock/stand in the box, the Pixel Tablet acts like a natural home hub to communicate with your smart home, but you can pluck it from its magnetic clutches and use it as a casual tablet when you please. And with this price drop it's now much more affordable.

When I reviewed the Pixel Tablet, I did think that it was "quite expensive", but pondered that "for context, the iPad Air (2022) costs more, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 products are even pricier again". Considering neither of those come with a dock, Google's proposition is actually pretty sweet. Especially now it's even cheaper.

In addition, the Pixel Tablet is plenty powerful too. It comes with Google's Tensor processor inside, which is great for casual tasks and more demanding games alike. It runs nice and cool too, so I've never felt overheating issues with this tablet. Although mine stays in its dock the majority of the time really.

Google is offering a whole host of other Black Friday deals nice and early too: from store credit when buying a Pixel 8 Pro, to decent discounts on an array of its home products. It's well worth browsing Google's Best Black Friday deals page to consider many of its decent offerings this year.