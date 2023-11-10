Google Pixel Tablet suddenly drops to lowest-ever price for Black Friday sales

Google's best tablet has £100 off courtesy of early Black Friday sales

Google Pixel Tablet deal Black Friday
(Image credit: Google / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

More than ever I'm seeing the best Black Friday deals arrive well before actual Black Friday (which is on 24 November this year). The T3 team has identified loads of early deals already – and they just keep on coming! A top official Google deal that just dropped is the company's Pixel Tablet (with the dock/stand included in the box) hitting its lowest-ever price overnight with a solid £100 off the typical asking price. 

I find the Pixel Tablet to be one of the best tablets for home use, as the inclusion of that dock means it's easy to setup as a home hub of sorts. Indeed, as I type this, to my right-hand side on my desk I'm staring at the Pixel Tablet telling me that it's currently raining outside. Still, that 17% discount is a little ray of sunshine, eh? 

Google Pixel Tablet: was £599

Google Pixel Tablet: was £599, now £499 at Google

Complete with dock/stand in the box, the Pixel Tablet acts like a natural home hub to communicate with your smart home, but you can pluck it from its magnetic clutches and use it as a casual tablet when you please. And with this price drop it's now much more affordable. 

When I reviewed the Pixel Tablet, I did think that it was "quite expensive", but pondered that "for context, the iPad Air (2022) costs more, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 products are even pricier again". Considering neither of those come with a dock, Google's proposition is actually pretty sweet. Especially now it's even cheaper. 

In addition, the Pixel Tablet is plenty powerful too. It comes with Google's Tensor processor inside, which is great for casual tasks and more demanding games alike. It runs nice and cool too, so I've never felt overheating issues with this tablet. Although mine stays in its dock the majority of the time really. 

Google is offering a whole host of other Black Friday deals nice and early too: from store credit when buying a Pixel 8 Pro, to decent discounts on an array of its home products. It's well worth browsing Google's Best Black Friday deals page to consider many of its decent offerings this year. 

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸