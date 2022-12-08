Google Pixel Fold renders just got leaked – here's everything you need to know

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 7 range has been a massive hit for Google, capturing audiences like no other Pixel has before. Now, that technology looks set to do battle in the best foldable phone arena, as the first official render of the Google Pixel Fold has been unveiled.

It comes courtesy of OnLeaks (opens in new tab), who has a phenomenal track record for delivering phone renders. We've covered the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra render and the Google Pixel 7a render in recent months, both of which came courtesy of OnLeaks.

So, what does this tell us about the Google Pixel Fold? Well, first things first, it tells us that this is likely to be relatively close to hitting the market. Previous rumours had suggested a 2023 release, but nothing official confirmed that.

Elsewhere, we've got lots of design details, including the dimensions for the Pixel Fold. The internal display will be around 7.6-inches across when unfolded, while the cover display will be around 5.8-inches. In total, the handset will have dimensions of 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when unfolded, or 8.3mm thick if you measure the camera bump too.

Speaking of the camera bump, it's arguably the most substantial departure from the design of the slab Pixels. Rather than spanning the entire length of the device, the camera bump is set a few millimetres in from the edges. It's nowhere near the slender look that the Pixel is known for, and I can imagine it will be a nightmare for getting snagged on the edge of your pocket.

It does have a three-camera setup similar to the Google Pixel 7 Pro though, which is a nice boost. Hopefully it's the same camera array entirely. The Pixel 7 Pro camera redefined the standard for phone photography, thanks to a brilliant selection of AI-powered features, and having that functionality on the Pixel Fold would make it a fantastically attractive proposition.

Internally, all signs point to the Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 range powering this handset – another reason why an imminent release seems likely. The Tensor G2 has been impressive so far, proving more than capable of handling everything you'd expect of a flagship phone. What's more, the AI and Machine Learning capabilities it has allow for some stunning processing improvements, such as Adaptive Battery and fantastic photography.

It seems that the Google Pixel Fold is shaping up to be a real powerhouse, then. Certainly, anyone considering a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now may want to hang on for a closer look at Google's offering.