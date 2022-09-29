Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stunning design render is making me reach for my wallet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A number of leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have made their way to the web with the new design set to keep things relatively simple from its predecessor but we don't think that's necessarily a bad thing.

As revealed by Smartprix (opens in new tab), the high-definition renders were made off the back of leaks by Steve H. Mclfy, (otherwise known as OnLeaks (opens in new tab) via Twitter) and provide us with our best possible look at the next Samsung smartphone yet.

Small things like the phone not being as curved as this year's model go a long way to emphasise the sleek design. The lens also appears to be flush with the back panel as opposed to the S22 that had them more raised. It's the little things that go a long way and If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Samsung is also likely to be more conservative at the moment considering global economic difficulties, so don't expect anything radically different for a while.

T3's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review stated that it is "perfect for professionals, creatives and smartphone enthusiasts," so we were big fans of the model.

And finally, here comes your very first and very early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS23Ultra! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquadOn behalf of @Smartprix again 👉🏻 https://t.co/bxwWjrEZoh pic.twitter.com/VvevV1wiPOSeptember 28, 2022 See more

The predicted dimensions for the new smartphone are 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.8mmm a slight variation on the current model at 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm. It's also expected to have the slimmest bezel on an S series phone since the phones began to roll out alongside a 6.8-inch display screen.

Further improvements to brightness, colour accuracy, HDR performance and screen reflectiveness will be included, according to the report. Again, what you would expect from a new phone but these can make a major difference in someone's day-to-day life.

Check out a selection of the rendered images below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: SmartPrix ) (Image credit: SmartPrix ) (Image credit: SmartPrix ) (Image credit: SmartPrix )

Rumours suggest that Samsung might bring forward its official reveal for the Galaxy S23 to early next year, with February touted as a possible month. Several regions would then be expected to get their hands on the devices in the following month or so, if true.