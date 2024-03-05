Google Pixel 7 range gets one of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy S24

Quick Summary As part of the latest Pixel Feature Drop, Google Pixel 7 series handsets have gained a top new feature. As popularised on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, users of the elder Pixel series will be able to use Circle to Search.

When it comes to Android phones, none can boast the cohesiveness of the Google Pixel range. Those handsets are the only ones where both the hardware and the software is designed by the team at Google, allowing the two to blend effortlessly.

While the current Google Pixel 8 range has proven to be popular, many are still using the slightly older Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro handsets. Those marked a real turning point for the brand, standing up to esteemed rivals in the market.

Now, those handsets are getting a really nifty free upgrade – and it comes straight from the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. As part of the latest Pixel Feature Drop, users of those handsets will be able to use the Circle to Search feature.

That has caused a real stir on the Samsung phones, offering a much more intuitive way to find new information. To use it, simply circle the text or imagery you wish to search for, and Google will take care of the rest. The clue really was in the name there.

Still, it's a marked upgrade for the handsets. The Pixel 7 range – in particular the Google Pixel 7 Pro – was already one of our favourite devices on the market. Even more than a year on from its release, it's still a top notch phone. This addition just makes it an even more attractive proposition.

It's not the only upgrade either. The Feature drop also saw a host of upgrades for the original Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Tablet. There are even some additional features for the Pixel phone range, such as better integration with Instagram.

The upgrades should come to devices over the air as normal. However, don't fret if you don't have it right away. These types of updates can sometimes roll out over a period of days and weeks, so just keep an eye out for them arriving on your handset.