Google Pixel 4 event live stream video: watch Made By Google LIVE now

What now follows is all the information we've reported on to date regarding the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL smartphones.

October 2018 was when Google took the wrapping off the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and this year's schedule is the same – Google is unveiling the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at a special event on October 15, and we're going to be there.

That puts a now-standard standard 12 months between the Pixel 3 line and the Pixel 4 line, which makes sense considering the sort of release schedules that the likes of Samsung and Apple have settled into now.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL broke cover at Google IO in May, almost half way between October 2018 and October 2019 – but whether or not we'll get a Pixel 4a next May or maybe even earlier remains to be seen.

With the 3a and 3a XL mopping up the mid-range buyers at starting prices of £399 / $399 and £469 / $479 respectively, expect Google to push the Pixel 4 price up to the very premium end of the market: we'd expect it to be at least the £739 / $799 or £869 / $899 that the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL went for at launch, and maybe more.

GOOGLE PIXEL 4: DESIGN AND SCREEN

Thank you Google, for showing off what must count as an official leak on Twitter: because of that single image, we know the Pixel 4 is coming with a chunky square housing for its rear camera, and will ditch the recognisable two-tone backing on at least one of the models we're expecting to see this year.

Since Google shared that tweet, further leaks have shown off these Pixel 4 phones from just about every angle possible. As well as black and white, we've also seen a new orange coral colour – a large Times Square billboard confirms that this is one of the colours on the way.

Thanks to famed tipster Evan Blass we've got the official press rendering of the Pixel 4, which you can see above: the notch is out and a top bezel housing some face recognition technology is in. You also get a sneak preview of some of the exclusive Pixel 4 wallpapers on the way.

We've also seen a whole host of Pixel 4 hands-on videos pour out on the web (see below) – if you don't want any spoilers ahead of the big day, look away now. You can see the triple-lens rear-facing camera, and the different colours that are going to be available and just about.

Thanks to well-known tipster @OnLeaks on Twitter, we have some rumoured Pixel 4 sizes to pore over: somewhere between a 5.6-inch or 5.8-inch screen for the smaller Pixel 4, so the overall dimensions will be 147 mm x 68.9 mm x 8.2 mm (a little taller than the Pixel 3).

Meanwhile the larger Pixel 4 XL is being tipped to come with anything from a 6.2-inch to a 6.4-inch screen, with overall dimensions of 160.4 mm x 75.2 mm x 8.2 mm (very similar to the Pixel 3 XL). Like last year, the size differences between the two phones are going to be significant.

We've even seen an official promo video for the Google Pixel 4 phones hit the web, though it's since been removed – in terms of the design it showed off the square camera module around the back, the two-tone colour options, and various other features.

Ultimately beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we reckon that in terms of aesthetics, the Pixel 4 is going to be a step up from the Pixel 3 based on what we've seen so far. In a few days' time, we'll be able to get our hands on the phones.

GOOGLE PIXEL 4: SPECS AND FEATURES

As you've probably already gathered from reading through this feature, plenty about the Google Pixel 4 has leaked already, and that includes the specs. We think the phones are going to come with Snapdragon 855 processors, and 6GB of RAM.

The OLED displays, rumoured to be in the region of 5.6-5.8 inches for the Pixel 4 and 6.23 inches for the Pixel 4 XL, are tipped to have 90Hz refresh rates – that should mean super-smooth scrolling and super-responsive input. It's one of the features we're looking forward to trying out. Android 10 will be on board, of course.

Apparently Google is keeping wireless charging on the Pixel line this year, and we should also get treated to a new feature called Motion Sense: Google has actually demoed this feature already, and it's going to allow you to control your phone with mid-air gestures (for pausing music, dismissing notifications, and so on).

Apparently the Pixel's face unlock capabilities are going to get a massive upgrade too – you'll be able to unlock the phone from any angle using your face, and it seems as though Google is ditching the fingerprint reader this year too.

Let's not forget the major upgrade in photo-taking capabilities, with the addition of those two extra lenses: optical zoom should be on the cards, along with an even better night mode for low light shots (these already come out amazingly well on the Pixel 3 phones, so we're looking forward to what's next).

There are plenty of demo videos around if you want to whet your appetite before the 15th of October, but we'll be at Google's official unveiling event, ready to bring you all the news on the new PIxel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.