Get the best Amazon Prime Day discounts on Tefal non-stick pans including Jamie Oliver pans

It's Tefal time over at the Best Prime Day deals kitchen arena with a whole bunch of discounted appliances and cookware sets up for grabs. Tefal is perhaps best known for its distinctive frying pans, y'know, with the red dot in the middle.
However, Tefal does a little bit of everything and actually packs some of the best kitchen tech money can buy. Case in point being our favourite, the Tefal ActiFry Genius+ that can seemingly cook any dish brilliantly.
The Prime Day selection on offer though features, alongside frying pans of course, cookware sets, air fryers, grills and a brilliant steam iron for good measure. They've even got Jamie Oliver goodies! Scroll down the page for our pick of the crop.
• Shop all Tefal deals at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day
No doubt we'll be seeing more Tefal goodness come Black Friday or Cyber Monday but there's no guarantee. So, best dive in now and get shopping, eh?
Tefal 5 Piece, Essential, Pots and Pans Set, Black, Aluminium, Non Stick £33.99. Was £55.00 | Save 38% at Amazon
Armed with the unique Tefal Thermospot technology this collection always lets you know when you've reached optimum cooking temperature. It's a simple but brilliant feature that is still incredibly useful. This collection is also dishwasher safe and it has that hard wearing finish we all love from Tefal. They'll work with all hobs, including induction too.
Tefal Easycare 9-Piece Cookware Set £39.00 | Was £60.00 | Save 35% at Amazon
Another cookware set from Tefal that is brilliant value as it's got the lot, with some kitchen accessories thrown in for good measure that comes with everything but the kitchen sink. You get 1 x 14cm Saucepan with glass lid, 1 x 16cm Saucepan with glass lid, 18cm Saucepan with glass lid, 1 x 20cm Frypan, 1 x 24cm Frypan, 1 x mini egg pan, 1 x wide spatula, 1 x slotted spoon, 1 x Large Spoon. Mega value.View Deal
Tefal Jamie Oliver Hard Anodised Premium Series Frypan - 28cm, Black £41.82 | Was £ 54.00 | Save 23% at Amazon
If it's good enough for Jamile Oliver then it's good enough for us, right? This fine bit of kitchen kit features Titanium non-stick coating particles for extra durable non-stick cooking. It's got the Tefal signature red dot plus there's a riveted stainless steel handle, which means it won't become annoyingly loose over time like so many rival frying pans. Dishwasher safe and suitable for all hobs, including induction.View Deal
