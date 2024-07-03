Get nearly $700 off the mega-popular DreamCloud mattress this 4th of July

Known for producing some of the best mattresses available, DreamCloud has just thrown out some seriously impressive 4th of July deals. For a limited time only, shoppers can get nearly $700 off the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress, plus a bedding bundle for only $149. Almost too good to be true, right?

The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress combines layers of pressure-relieving memory foam with the stability of pocket springs. At time of writing, it has an average of 4.6 stars (out of 5) and over 8918 reviews on the DreamCloud site, which is high praise indeed. Make sure to see how it compares to the competition in our DreamCloud vs Saatva showdown as well.

A $667 discount knocks the Queen sized mattress down from $1,332 to just $665 and the bedding bundle is worth $599, so you're getting a real bargain. There's also huge savings across other mattresses and sizes, so take a look at the entire DreamCloud sale if you're after something a little different.

4th of July sale | $667 off the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress, plus a bedding bundle for $149 (RRP $599)

The hugely popular DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress has six layers designed to provide a perfectly peaceful night's sleep. There's a luxurious pillow top, layers of different memory foams to support you and keep you cool, zoned pocket springs to add bounce, and a stay-put layer to keep you in place on your bed frame. Right now, get nearly $700, plus a bedding bundle for $149 (RRP $599.



The DreamCloud mattress is hugely popular, with a makeup that aims to provide the dreamiest night's sleep possible. There's a cashmere blend pillow top for optimum softness and breathability. Next comes a dense gel memory foam layer, designed to keep you cool and well supported no matter what position you like to sleep in. Finally, a pocket coil spring layer adds bounce, with a 5-zone arrangement for targeted support.

If you're still not quite sure, there's a massive 365-night trial, which means you can test out your mattress in all seasons before committing to keeping it. And a lifetime warranty for further peace of mind.

The bedding bundle includes a cooling pillow (RRP $250), sheet set (RRP $200) and mattress protector (RRP $149). They're each made from breathable, soft, naturally hygienic fabric that's been designed specifically to keep you cool and comfortable.