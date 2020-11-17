DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which mattress brand is the best?

DreamCloud and Saatva both offer some of the best mattresses around. And they're particularly known for their premium hybrid mattresses. So if you feel like you’re trapped or sinking when you lie on a memory foam mattress, but find the inconsistent support of a sprung mattress uncomfortable, they’re very much worth investigating.

In this article, we’ll compare the Saatva Classic mattress with the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress (head to our DreamCloud review for more on that one). Both are hybrid mattresses constructed from a mixture of pocketed coils and foam, with a soft and bouncy pillow-top, and are in truth they're pretty similar in terms of quality and finish. So we'll focus on the small but important details that will help you choose between them.

DreamCloud vs Saatva: Design

While both mattresses combine springs and foam, they each do so in a very different way. The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a bed-in-a-box mattress made up of five layers, beginning with a top cover made of quilted foam and cashmere. Then comes two thin layers of gel memory foam and poly foam, followed by an 8-inch layer of individually wrapped coils. Finally, a poly foam base provides a layer of support. The whole thing adds up to a generous depth of 14 inches.

While the Saatva mattress utilises similar materials in its construction, it couldn’t be put together in more of a different way.

First comes the Euro pillow top, encased in an organic cotton cover, treated with a botanical antimicrobial fabric treatment and finished with a damask bronze trim. Below that lies two separate layers of coils. The first contains 884 individually wrapped, 14.5-gauge coils, while the lower base unit boasts 416 tempered steel, 13-gauge support coils. These coiled layers work together to offer zoned support.

Unlike the DreamCloud, The Saatva comes in a choice of depths (11.5 or 14.5 inches) and a selection of softness levels: Plush Soft (3), Luxury Firm (5-7) and Firm (8). It's also proudly manufactured in the USA, and is a full mattress, not a bed-in-a-box.

DreamCloud vs Saatva: Comfort & firmness

What do the different designs of these two hybrid mattresses mean in practice for the customer? If we had to generalise, we’d say the DreamCloud feels a little closer to a memory foam mattress, and that the Saatva feels a little closer to a sprung mattress. Don’t get us wrong: they’re still very much hybrid mattresses, but there’s a bit more bounce in the latter, and a bit more of a floating feel (suitably enough) in the former. These are subtle differences, but perceptible nonetheless.

In particular, the zoned support in the Saatva makes it a better bet for side sleepers, or people who weigh more than 240 pounds, while the DreamCloud is better suited for stomach sleepers, and its gel-infused layer works brilliantly for people who tend to overheat at night.

DreamCloud vs Saatva: Price



At time of writing, the DreamCloud is on sale with $200 off, so you pay just $599 for a Twin and $1,099 for a Cal King. The Saatva is currently a little pricier at $799 for a Twin and $1,599 for a Cal King, but sales are happening all the time for both brands, so that might have changed by the time you read this. To help you out, our price widgets below show you the very latest deals to be had. They’re automatically updated daily, so do keep checking back if you’re looking for a bargain.

There are other offers, too, that complicate the picture. For example, at time of writing DreamCloud is offering free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector with the purchase of its mattress; while Saatva will give you $200 off when you spend over $2,000 on any of its products.

DreamCloud vs Saatva: The small print

Both DreamCloud and Saatva seem keen to get your business, because as well as competitive prices, they offer a number of customer-enticing policies when it comes to delivery and refunds. All Saatva mattresses come with a 15-year warranty. You can also benefit from free white glove delivery of your mattress, and free mattress and foundation removal of up to two items from your home. They’ll remove further items for a charge of $19.50 per item. Note, though, that Saatva does not ship to Hawaii or Alaska.

Saatva offers a 180-night trial period and you can return your mattress at any time during this period for exchange or refund. However, do be aware they charge a $99 return fee for this. On the plus side, once an exchange has been conducted, you get a new 180 day trial period.

DreamCloud doesn’t offer free white glove delivery, but it does offer free shipping to the contiguous United States, and within Hawaii or Alaska for a fee of $150. Plus in contrast to Saatva, returns are free. The trial period is also more than twice as long at 365 days. You do, however, have to give your mattress at least 30 days before return it, unless it’s unopened. Another impressive offer is a lifetime warranty against damage for normal use, as long as you’ve used your mattress correctly and treated it well. How does that work? For the first 10 years, your mattress will be replaced at no cost. After 10 years, you’ll get either a repair or replacement, but you’ll have to pay a shipping fee of $50 each way. If a manufacturing defect is detected, though, this fee will be refunded.

DreamCloud vs Saatva: What other people think

DreamCloud gets generally good reviews from customers. For instance, at time of writing, consumer review website Trust Pilot have awarded it of 4.2 stars out of 5, over more than 770 user reviews. On Amazon, meanwhile, customers have given the Full version of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress an average of 3.8 stars, with 63 per cent awarding it a five-star rating.

Both of these figures are a little down on recent years, which seems to be largely due to customer service and delivery problems during the pandemic. Beyond those issues, some people just flat out don’t like the mattress, of course; but in general, most people praise it for being comfortable and supportive.

Saatva doesn't currently sell its mattresses on Amazon, but does edge DreamCloud in terms of Trust Pilot review ratings, with an average of 4.6 stars out of 5 across 572 reviews. Again, the majority of people say they love the love the mattress, but there seem to have been problems with customer service and delivery during 2020, albeit fewer than with DreamCloud.

DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which one should I buy?

There’s no easy way to say that either the Saatva Classic mattress or the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is a better mattress overall. Both are high quality, well constructed mattresses that do a great job of avoiding both the sinking feeling of pure memory foam and the inconsistent level of support many experience with purely sprung mattresses.

Each, however, is constructed in a very different way, and so choosing between them is largely a case of whether you prefer more of a memory foam or sprung feel to your mattress. There’s also the matter of firmness: the DreamCloud is a touch above medium firm, but if that’s not right for you then the Saatva offers three levels of firmness, so you have more leeway to pick the one that matches you best.

New to hybrid mattresses and not sure about what you want at all? Then we’d recommend you opt for the DreamCloud, as their more generous trial period and free returns policy means you can try before you buy with the minimum of expense and hassle. Alternatively, if you like the idea of having your mattress hand-delivered to the room of your choice, set up, and having your old one removed, that may tip you in favour of Saatva. Also bear in mind that because it's not a bed in a box, you won't need to wait for it to inflate.

Finally, if none of these considerations really move the needle for you, then it’s probably best to just compare on price, as these mattresses are very similar in quality. And with the number of discounts and special offers both companies are constantly putting out, you’re sure to find the price that suits your budget.

DreamCloud vs Saatva: The rest of the range

The two mattresses we’ve focused on here are our top picks, but other DreamCloud or Saatva mattresses may be better suited to your particular needs.

The Saatva HD is more suitable for people weighing 300-500 pounds, while the Saatva Youth is aimed at children aged 3-12. The Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress is the company’s premium memory foam-only mattress, while the Saatva Zenhaven is a latex model for those who enjoy a softer mattress; both also boast some impressive eco credentials. You can learn more about the different Saatva mattresses here.

In contrast, there’s only one other DreamCloud mattress: a more expensive version called the DreamCloud Premier. This is basically a higher-end version of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, made in the same way but using more luxurious materials. Learn more about the two DreamCloud mattresses here.