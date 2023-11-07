Get more than 50% off the Amazon Echo Show 8 I use myself in this early Black Friday deal

Amazon continues to offer early Black Friday deals ahead of its official sales starting on 17 November 2023. It has slashed the price of the Fire TV Soundbar, the Echo Pop and its own range of Fire TV sets, and now it has knocked a massive amount off the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show 8 in both the US and UK.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is available for just $59.99 in the States – that's 54% off the usual price. It also gets a 50% discount in the UK, with the device now priced at £59.99.

That's for both the black and white models.

What's more, you can get an even bigger discount from Amazon.co.uk if you buy the Echo Show 8 with a Sengled Smart Plug. That enables any normal appliance or powered device to become smart and Alexa-controlled and is available in a bundle with the Echo Show for £64.99 – 51% off the combined price.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – US: was $129.99 , now $59.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 has a large touchscreen that can be used with other smart products around the home, such as a Ring Video Doorbell. You can also play music through its decently-sized speaker.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – UK: was £119.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon

This great deal on the Amazon Echo Show 8 is available for both the black and white models. It adds a big-screen Alexa device to any room you fancy and is especially useful in the kitchen (we find).

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Sengled Smart Plug – UK: was £134.98, now £64.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping £70 off the combined price when you get the Echo Show 8 and a compact, Wi-Fi connected smart plug together.

Why consider the Amazon Echo Show 8?

The 2021 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show 8 may have been superceded recently, but it's still an awesome smart assistant device that I actually own myself.

Not only can you use it to hook up to smart security cameras and video doorbells, to see who's come a-calling, you can bring up recipes and weather information using just your voice and Alexa.

You can also watch Netflix and Amazon Prime Video shows on its 8-inch HD display, or connect with family and friends using its built-in camera and video calling functionality.