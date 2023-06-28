Amazing early Prime Day deal on Amazon Fire TV models gives you up to £100 off

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sales will take place 11th to 12th July this year and there will be some amazing bargains to be had across multiple product categories. However, it looks like there will be some great deals on the build-up too, with Amazon already slashing prices on its own-brand TVs.

There's up to £100 off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series and 4-Series sets, even though they were only recently released. And the money-off extends across all screen sizes, to boot.

Prices start at £199.99 for the 32-inch 2-Series model. It's usually £249.99, so has a great 20 per cent off. It's quite a bargain at that price, that's for sure.

The 40-inch 2-Series is also reduced and now priced at £249.99, while the step-up 4-Series televisions start at £369.99 for the 43-inch model (it's usually £429.99).

The biggest discount is on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series - you'll save £100 on it right now, with the price just £449.99.

Those in the US also get their own deals on the TV range, so check those out too if you're in the region.

Why choose an Amazon Fire TV 2-Series or 4-Series?

There have (and continue to be) several manufacturers that make Amazon Fire TV sets - televisions that run on Amazon's operating system and have Alexa built-in. However, Amazon recently decided it wanted to also range its own-brand TVs, so launched a trio of models - the 2-Series, 4-Series and Omni QLED lineup.

The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series comes in smaller screen sizes - 32- and 40-inches - and are 720p and 1080p sets respectively. They support HDR10 and HLG, and you can use voice interactivity via the included remote control.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is available in 43-, 50- and 55-inch screen sizes in the UK (there's a 65-inch model too in the States). They are all 4K models and also support HDR10 and HLG. HDMI eARC is also on board to connect to a compatible soundbar or sound system.

The third TV range from Amazon, the Omni QLED series. steps up the tech further but is not yet on sale. That being said, there's a good chance you'll see them discounted when the best Prime Day TV deals really get underway soon.