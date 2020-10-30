Get 40% off your new Brook + Wilde mattress with this exclusive early Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for Black Friday mattress deals , how about a deal on one of the best mattress brands around – a deal that offers not just one discount, but two? You don’t even need to wait for Black Friday. This double discount deal is available right now.

Brook + Wilde’s Lux mattress is a superbly made and superbly comfortable mattress that’s available with three different levels of support. It’s also a premium product, so getting a sizeable discount like this is going to be music to your mattress-buying ears. The first part of the discount is available to everyone, but we’ve got an exclusive extra discount code to share with you.

When you order your Brook + Wilde mattress you’ll automatically get 25% off – and as a T3 reader you can then add the exclusive discount code T340 at the checkout in order to get another 20% off the discounted price. That’s a total saving of 40%. It's the best Brook + Wilde discount code we've seen.

UK deal | 40% off at Brook + Wilde with code T340

This exclusive double discount deal on your new Brook + Wilde mattress takes the saving from 25% discount to a whopping 40% off. The Lux is a unique design offering six layers of comfort and this early Black Friday deal is really extremely generous. Just add discount code T340 at the checkout.View Deal

The Brook and Wilde Lux mattress has a unique six-layer design that combines pocket springs and memory foam to superbly comfortable effect: it’s great for back support and spinal alignment, and you can choose from three different firmness levels. There’s a 100-night trial for extra peace of mind.

In our Brook + Wilde Lux mattress review we said it gave us an excellent, well-supported night’s sleep and moulded perfectly around us; our only quibble was that as a premium product it was more expensive than some rivals, but this mattress deal brings the price down considerably.

