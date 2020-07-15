Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak reveals an S20 worthy camera setup

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was expected to make its debut at Unpacked next month, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip (in a new Mirror Gold colourway, and a 5G version) and Galaxy Note 20, but news that its launch could be delayed broke earlier this week, leaving fans disappointed.

But not to worry - if you were hoping to hear all about the foldable smartphone's specs, you don't need an official reveal, as they've been inevitably leaked just a few weeks before Unpacked.

South Korean site ETNews reported the leak (via BGR) which delves into the smartphone's camera setup, display, and battery. The outlet confirms that the Fold 2 will still be sporting an outer display - unlike the radical design change we saw in earlier patents - but at 6.23-inches, it'll be significantly bigger than the original Galaxy Fold's 4.6-inch cover screen.

The main screen will be a 7.7-inch Youm On-Cell Touch AMOLED (Y-OCTA) featuring the Ultra-Thin Glass of the Galaxy Z Flip, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Camera-wise, the rear setup is reported to be exactly the same as the base Galaxy S20 model, rather than the Galaxy S20 Ultra's beefy array. That means we're in for a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 64MP telephoto lens. When it comes to front-facing selfie cameras, the Fold 2 will have two of them - one on the inside, and one on the outside - both 10MP.

The Fold 2 will house two batteries - 2,090 mAh and 2,275 mAh - for a total capacity of 4,365 mAh. From other leaks and rumours, we can fill in the blanks, with expectations of a Snapdragon 865+ chipset with 5G support, 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

So even if the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a no-show at Unpacked, the element of surprise has been somewhat lost - but Samsung springs leaks every year, so it's not too much of a surprise to hear all about its devices in the weeks leading up to its event.

The company has yet to conform the lineup for Unpacked, so as always stay sceptical until we hear something official.