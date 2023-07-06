Five minutes a day and these four bodyweight exercises for stronger abs

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Here at T3 we share a lot of ab workouts and we’re not planning on stopping any time soon, after all, we know just how many people are constantly searching ‘ how to get a six-pack ’ each month and, trust us, it’s a lot. The thing with abs though, is they take time and dedication; you can’t expect to be doing one core workout a week and think that’s enough to get you a torso like Chris Hemsworth-worthy. No, no. That’s where this workout is perfect, it’s five minutes, so it’s easy enough to fit in every day, if not a few times a week, and it requires no equipment.

As well as being dedicated to your ab workouts, you also need to have a good, nutritious diet in place as, you’ve probably heard the saying ‘abs are made in the kitchen’ but, sadly, it’s true. To reveal them you need to have a low body fat percentage, which may mean having to lose weight and eating in a calorie deficit.

As mentioned earlier, zero equipment is needed for this workout. Most of it, however, is on the floor, so make sure you have something beneath you, like and exercise or yoga mat, so that you’re comfortable. Now, as this is a super speedy workout, the exercises aren’t the easiest. After all, if you want a short workout, that usually means the intensity will be increased to compensate for the shorter time frame. But, you only have four exercises in total to complete, each of which you’ll do for 40 seconds, with a 15 second rest in between. Here’s your workout:

Single leg crunch

Bicycle crunch into a toe touch (45 seconds each side)

Leg drops into reverse crunch

Slow mountain climbers with inward knee twist

That's the workout complete! Just remember, stay consistent, eat well and you'll be on the right track to having visible abs. Don't be disheartened though if your journey takes longer than others, as everyone's bodies are different. If, however, you found those exercises a little too tricky, try this six-move standing ab workout instead or if it was too easy, chuck a pair of dumbbells into the mix and give this one dumbbell, four exercises workout a go.