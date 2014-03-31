England 2014 kits unveiled

England has gone back to basics with its kit for the 2014 World Cup.

England's new all-white and all-red home and away kits were unveiled on Monday. Priced at £90, the 2014 Nike kits have been designed to “focus on English football history and cultural design”.

They also come with subtle references to key moments in the country's footballing history, the company added. Most noticeable is the dropping of the black accent that was on the previous kits.

“Two references really stood out during the design process for the home kit – that stunning all-white kit England wore in Mexico in 1970 and the idea of the armour of English Knights,” said Martin Lotti, Nike Football's global design director.

“You can see subtle references to the armour in the pinstripe, which carries a hint of shine, and the white satin tape on the shoulders. We wanted to add some small detail that echoed the glow of the armour worn by St George."

Both of the kits will be worn during the Brazil 2014 World Cup. The white home kit will make its debut at home, when England take on Peru at Wembley for their World Cup warm up on May 30th.

Wayne Rooney added: "I'm always proud to put on the England kit and with these ones it'll be no different. I can't wait to get out to Brazil and play in them this summer.”

