Elder Scrolls Online trailer hints at epic MMO

The people at Bethesda have not been sitting on their laurels, with Skyrim already proving the success of the franchise a MMO is coming

Bethesda have officially released the first trailer for Elder Scrolls Online, a huge MMO that the company has been working on. The game is to be set a millennia before Skyrim.

According to a GameInformer players will be able to choose one of three factions, a lion, a dragon or an eagle/phoenix. Not much is known about these factions however as soon as we know more we'll let you know.

With this reveal confirming what sources had already predicted it remains to be seen whether we'll be able to see more of the game which Bethesda is supposedly preparing in time for a big E3 presence.

While many had hoped for the possibility of a Fallout MMO this is still huge news for a franchise which was able to hold its own against the likes of Modern Warfare 3 last Christmas.