Early Prime Day GoPro sale with up to £150 off – 3 deals I’d buy right now

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost upon us, but we’ve already seen some stellar savings on Garmin watches , coffee machines , and DJI drones . Next to join the early deal club is GoPro, so if an action camera has been on your wishlist for a while the wait could be over.

Right now Amazon has some fantastic early Prime Day deals where you can save up to (just over) £150 on some of the best GoPros on the market. As part of T3’s Active team, GoPros are just one of the many cool gadgets I get to trial and test. Here are the top three GoPro deals I’d be buying in the early Amazon Prime sale.

Amazon Prime sale: GoPro deals I'd buy

GoPro HERO 11 Black: was £399.99 , now £249 The biggest saving of the bunch is on the GoPro Hero 11, which has just over £150 off. It has the same physical design as its predecessor, but a new 1/1.9” sensor that supports full-sensor video modes, which increases photo resolution to 27MP and enables 5.3K @ 30fps 8:7 and 4K @ 60fps 8:7 video recording. It also has great colour depth, better stabilisation (thanks to HyperSmooth 5.0) and a better battery life too.

GoPro HERO 12 Black: was £399.99, now £298.98 For those who want the best GoPro on the market, then the GoPro Hero 12 is your answer, and you can currently save £110 on it. In comparison to the Hero 11, the Hero 12 has some new features, including native vertical capture mode for seamless social media sharing, high-definition range video in 5.3K and 4K at 60fps, and Bluetooth audio support for Apple AirPods and other devices. The updated HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation also ensures smooth footage, even during 360° rotations, while the new 1/4-20 mounting thread allows for greater versatility with accessories, such as GoPro's 48-inch extension pole.