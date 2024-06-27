Prime Day came early thanks to this stunning top-rated DJI drone deal

There is no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day! There are tons of exciting deals out there, like this DJI Air 2S offer that knocks nearly £300 off the asking price of this 5-star camera drone. That's £300 you can spend on accessories, snacks, or whatever else you want.

The DJI Air 2S has garnered widespread acclaim for its impressive camera capabilities and intelligent flight features. Equipped with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, it captures 20MP stills and 5.4K video, delivering high-quality images even in low light. The drone features advanced flight modes such as MasterShots and FocusTrack, which enhance its usability for both beginners and professionals.

DJI Air 2S: was £899, now £617.50 at Amazon

The DJI Air 2S offers exceptional 20MP images and 5.4K video with a 1-inch sensor, advanced obstacle avoidance, and intelligent flight modes like MasterShots. Its compact design, extended range, and robust safety features make it a top drone choice. Now 31% off!

Safety is a significant strength of the DJI Air 2S, with four-sided obstacle avoidance and features like AirSense, which detects nearby aircraft to avoid collisions. It also integrates APAS 4.0, enabling it to autonomously navigate around obstacles, ensuring smooth and continuous flight​.

Users appreciate its portability, robust build, and the reliability of the OcuSync 3.0 transmission system, which provides a stable video feed over long distances. Despite some minor drawbacks, such as the fixed f/2.8 aperture and occasional signal hiccups, the Air 2S offers exceptional value and performance, making it one of the best drones in its category​.