Early Prime Day Garmin sale with up to 40% off – 3 deals I’d buy right now

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is only a matter of weeks away where we can expect some to see some stellar savings on top-tech, homeware gadgets, home gym equipment, and more! If you’re on the hunt for a new fitness tracker you don’t have to wait until then though, as Amazon currently has some fantastic early Prime Day deals with up to 40% off some of Garmin’s best watches.

As T3’s Active Writer, I get to try and test plenty of fitness products, which include the best fitness trackers, such as Garmin watches and Fitbits. Below are the best deals I’ve found in the early Prime Day Sale so far, as well as the top three watches I’d recommend buying.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 , now £133.03 (save 26%) Here at T3 we’ve raved (for a long time) about the Garmin Forerunner 55 as the best running watch for beginners. Not only is easy to navigate, but it’s a lot more affordable than its Forerunner siblings. It tracks the essential metrics that you need to train better, without the niche data or unnecessary features that you probably wouldn’t use anyway. This includes recovery advisor and built-in sport apps. You even get personalised workout suggestions and Garmin Coach, which can help you work towards running 5k, 10k, or even a half marathon! With an impressive two battery life too, this is a pretty stunning deal.

Garmin Venu 2: was £368 , now £290 (save 21%) If you’re on the lookout for a fitness tracker that’ll also look good on your wrist, then the Venu 2, with its beautiful AMOLED screen, is ideal. It held the title of best fitness trackers in our T3 Garmin guide for quite some time (until the Venu 3 came along) and it’s packed with a ton of cool features, including: animated workouts, 25 pre-loaded sports apps, muscle maps, stress score, sleep score and more! You can also get all your smart notifications delivered straight to your wrist, there's Garmin pay, and you can download music from your Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer profiles.