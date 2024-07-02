Early Prime Day deal cuts the 5-star Nespresso Vertuo Next to cheapest ever price

The Amazon Prime Day sale is right around the corner, but in the lead-up to the event (which takes place on 16th-17th July), we’re already seeing tons of early Prime Day deals .

Home and kitchen seem to be getting the biggest price cuts at the moment, and I’ve just found the best deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Next. Right now, you can get the 5-star Nespresso Vertuo Next for its cheapest ever price at Amazon.

View the Nespresso Vertuo Next deal

Originally priced at £167.99, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is now just £69.99, saving you £98 on this popular pod coffee machine. We gave the Nespresso Vertuo Next five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review , and enjoyed its funky styling, quick and easy controls and extensive drinks selection.

To view the Nespresso Vertuo Next deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more details and pod coffee machine deals.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Automatic Pod Coffee Machine: was £167.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

Get 58% off the Nespresso Vertuo Next in this early Prime Day deal. This pod coffee machine works exclusively with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, of which over 30 blends are available including iced and flavoured options. Available in black or grey and comes with 12 pods.

One of the best pod coffee machines you can buy today, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is the perfect addition to all sizes of kitchen, including those with limited countertop space. Its design is sleek and simple, but it still packs a powerful punch when making your pod coffee drinks.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next has five coffee cup sizes to choose from, including espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, large mug and carafe. It has a one-touch brewing system which reads the barcode of the pod to ensure the perfect extraction and cup of coffee each time. For more smart technology, the Nespresso Vertuo Next can be connected to your smartphone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for regular updates and alerts.