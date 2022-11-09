Early-Black Friday headphones deal knocks 25% off LG's most popular buds

'Black Friday started early this year' is what we'd say if it was true, but the reality is, it starts early every year, so seeing excellent wireless headphones deals, such as this one from LG, isn't too unusual. Nevertheless, it's worth a look, especially for those who want to beat the online crowd on Black Friday and shop early. Best Black Friday deals, here we come!
LG UK DEALS
LG TONE Free UT90:
£200, £150 at LG (opens in new tab)
This bad boy is the world's first Dolby Atmos wireless buds with Dolby Head Tracking technology with pure graphene that reduce interference. The charging case of these active noise cancelling buds features the UVnano technology that kills 99.9% of bacteria. Offer ends 29 November!
LG TONE Free fit UTF8:
£180, £130 at LG (opens in new tab)
Need something more sporty? The IP67 waterproof Free fit UTF8 workout buds are resistant to dust, sweat and wetness and have a unique fit that allows you to swivel and lock the headphones in place in seconds. The case is UVnano enabled (kills 99.9% of bacteria), and the Free fit UTF8 also has ANC. Offer ends 29 November!
LG US DEALS
LG TONE Free FP3:
$100, $60 at LG (opens in new tab)
These cheap and cheerful buds have a 15-hour battery life and are IPX4 rated, so you can head out for a walk or run and rest assured the buds will stay functional, even if there is some moisture in the air. The buds might be affordable, but they have ambient mode, multi-pairing and even feature 'medical-grade' eargels.
LG TONE Free FP9W:
$200, $140 at LG (opens in new tab)
Part of the Tone Free range, the FP9W buds feature a new, contoured design that conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a more comfortable fit than older LG models. Better still, a larger, more advanced driver and a diaphragm with silicon edging allow for more movement and flexibility and more powerful bass – perfect for workouts!