EA bags Star Wars gaming license

The newly inked deal grants EA the rights to develop Star Wars core titles across multiple platforms, while Disney retains rights to develop mobile, social and online Star Wars games.

"Every developer dreams of creating games for the Star Wars universe," said EA Labels President Frank Gibeau.



"Three of our top studios will fulfill that dream, crafting epic adventures for Star Wars fans," he added. "DICE and Visceral will produce new games, joining the BioWare team which continues to develop for the Star Wars franchise. The new experiences we create may borrow from films, but the games will be entirely original with all new stories and gameplay."

Gibeau also mentioned that the Frostbite 3 development engine would be powering all Star Wars game titles for the foreseeable future.

The announcement about the deal comes just over a month after Disney closed down LucasArts, the game developer and publisher that previously handled Star Wars video games. Two of the titles under development at LucasArts - Star Wars 1313 and Star Wars: First Assault - were effectively cancelled upon the studio's closure. There's no word at present on whether EA has any plans to pick up development on either of them.