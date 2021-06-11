E3 2021 – how to watch the biggest releases from the show

After a year’s break due to COVID-19, E3 is back – virtually at least. The beauty of this online show is that you can watch all the events for free, and without traveling to Los Angeles. This year, the show takes place from June 12 to June 15 and fans can register for free on the website to view the press conferences, showcases, live streams and special events. The biggest events will also be broadcast on E3’s Twitch, Twitter and YouTube pages.

While pre-events have already started, including Dice and EA’s preview of Battlefield 2042 on Wednesday and the Summer Game Fest today. The main events kick off on Saturday with a UbiSoft event that is due to showcase the latest Rainbow Six release, a look at Far Cry 6 as well as various updates and a chat about the Mythic Quest series.

The hosts for this year's events are Greg Miller from Kinda Funny, journalist and TV host Jacki Jing and pro eSports commentator Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez.

The show closes on Tuesday, June 15 with a press conference from Nintendo. This is due to cover a range of Switch titles but there are rumors that it could also be the first time we see the much-anticipated Nintendo Switch Pro. The final act of the day is the E3 awards show, which celebrates the best releases of the week (making it a great way to catch up on all the news).

E3 hosts, Greg Miller, Jacki Jing and Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez (Image credit: E3)

How can I watch E3?

Fans can visit the E3 2021 website and register for updates and access the fan portal from June 12. This will give you access to all the main events. You can also follow the coverage on Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. We will add a link to the shows below, as they go live.

Who will be at E3 2021?

Confirmed exhibitors include Nintendo, Xbox, UbiSoft, Square Enix, Verizon, T2, Razer, Capcom, Mythical, Freedom Games, Warner Bros, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Gearbox entertainment, Sega, NetEase Games, Binge, Yooreka, 24 Entertainment, Intellivision Amico, and many more.