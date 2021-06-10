Moto G Stylus 5G: Motorola’s new affordable 5G smartphone is here

Motorola is proving that 5G phones are no longer exclusively premium-priced models. The Moto G Stylus 5G is an update of the existing Moto G Stylus that launched in January. As the name suggests, it still features a built-in stylus, to allow easy note-taking, drawing or image editing.

Aside from adding 5G, it features a new Snapdragon 480 5G processor, an increased 6GB RAM and double the internal storage – now 256GB, plus up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The fingerprint unlock has moved from the side to the back and Face unlock has also been added. Also on the rear, the Macro camera has been upgraded from a 2MP to a 5MP model. The 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor remain unchanged.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Running Android 11, the Moto 5G looks to be an excellent mid-range smartphone choice that outperforms the more expensive Samsung A52 and Samsung S20 FE. These sub-$500 models have benefitted from a drip-down of premium features and provide more than enough performance for most users.

The new Moto G Stylus 5G will retail at $399.99 unlocked (£283/AU$517) with availability across a wide range of networks in the US, including AT&T and T-Mobile. Currently, there are no plans to launch the phone in Europe or Australia.