T3 Awards 2021 week is GO! Here are all the winners so far

Welcome to T3 Awards 2021 week, where over the next five days we'll be revealing the winners of the very best products and services in over 90 categories spanning home entertainment, tech and gaming, fitness and outdoor activities, large and small appliances, and much more.

This is the 15th year of the T3 Awards (and the 25th anniversary of T3 magazine, the print edition!) and so the awards are bigger than ever – more categories and more products. We also have our headline awards, the announcement of which we're saving for Friday, when we'll reveal Brand Of The Year, Retailer Of The Year, the Tech Innovation Award, Best Gadget Under £100 / $100, Gadget Of The Year and the winner of the Sustainability Award.

Brand new for 2021 is the WFH Heroes category. Also due to be announced this Friday, this is where we'll be recognising the people, products and services that have helped make life easier over the last 12 months. WFH Heroes awards include Personality Of The Year, Courier Firm Of The Year, Best WFH Mood Lifter, Best Working From Home Innovation, Best Motivator, and more.

Brand Of The Year

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Shortlist: Adidas, Apple, Bowflex, Disney, Dyson, Samsung, Sky, Volkswagen

Retailer Of The Year

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Shortlist: Amazon, AO.com, Currys, eSpares, Halfords, Pure Electric, Screwfix, Wiggle

Tech Innovation Award

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Shortlist: AirPop Active+ Smart Facemask, Apple M1 chip, Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell, DJI FPV drone, Insta360 GO 2, PlayStation 5, Samsung MICRO LED

Best Gadget Under £100 / $100

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Shortlist: Amazon Echo (4th gen), Apple AirTag, Fitbit Ace 3, Huawei Band 4, JBL Tune 660NC, QP6650/30 Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body, Razer Blackshark V2, Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen), Roku Express 4K

Gadget Of The Year

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Shortlist: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2021), Bowers & Wilkins PI7, DJI Air 2S, Insta360 GO 2, LG G1, OnePlus 9 Pro, PlayStation 5, Samsung QN900A

Sustainability Award

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Shortlist: IKEA, Finisterre, Fjällräven Samlaren collection, Gillette, GoPro, Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat V3+, Vango Earth Collection

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Winner: Dyson V11 Absolute

Highly Commended: Samsung Jet 90 Pro

Shortlist: Dyson V11 Absolute, Dyson V15 Detect, Halo Capsule, Samsung Jet 90 Pro, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Vax OnePWR Blade 4

Best Air Purifier

Winner: Blueair HealthProtect 7470i

Shortlist: Blueair Classic 480i, Blueair HealthProtect 7470i, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, Meaco MeacoClean CA-HEPA 76x5, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30

Best Washing Machine

Winner: AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R

Shortlist: AEG 9000 L9FEC966R, Bosch Serie 8 WAX32GH4GB, Hisense WFQY1014EVJM, Indesit My Time EWD81483WUKN, Samsung WW90K6414QX

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Winner: Roborock S6 MaxV

Shortlist: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+, Eufy BoostIQ Robovac 30C, iRobot Roomba i3+, Roborock S6 MaxV, Roborock S7

Best Mattress

Winner: Simba Hybrid Pro

Shortlist: Brook + Wilde Elite, Emma Original, Eve Premium Hybrid, Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Silentnight Studio Original, Simba Hybrid Luxe, Simba Hybrid Pro

Best Duvet

Winner: Panda The Cloud Duvet

Shortlist: Panda Cloud Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet, Silentnight Airmax, Simba Hybrid Duvet with Stratos

Best Pillow

Winner: Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow

Shortlist: Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, REM-Fit 500 Cool Gel, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow, Simba Hybrid Pillow with Stratos

Best Air Fryer

Winner: Philips Airfryer XXL

Shortlist: Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer, Philips Airfryer XXL, Sage the Combi Wave 3 in 1, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Wilko 4L Air Fryer

Best Kettle

Winner: KitchenAid Variable Temperature kettle 5KEK1722

Highly Commended: Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary

Shortlist: KitchenAid Variable Temperature kettle 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Smeg KLF03, Sage Smart Kettle

Best Toaster

Winner: Dualit Newgen

Shortlist: Dualit Newgen, Russell Hobbs Legacy, Sage The Smart Toast, Smeg TSF01, Wolf 2-slice Toaster

Best Fridge Freezer

Winner: Hisense RQ560N4WC1

Shortlist: Beko CFG3582W, Hisense RQ560N4WC1, Hotpoint HQ9 U1BL, Samsung RS8000 RS68A8820SL, Zanussi ZBB28651SV

Best Oven

Winner: Neff N70 B57CR22N0B

Shortlist: Beko AeroPerfect BBXIF22100S, Bosch Serie 8 HBG634BS1B, Miele H7164BP, Neff N 70 B57CR22N0B, Zanussi ZOD35660XK

Best Dishwasher

Winner: Bosch Serie 6 SMS67MW00G

Shortlist: Bosch Serie 2 SMS24AW01G, Bosch Serie 4 SPS4HKW45G, Bosch Serie 6 SMS67MW00G, Miele G7310 SCI

Best Lawnmower

Winner: STIHL RMA 448 VC

Shortlist: Bosch CityMower 18, Cobra MX3440V, Greenworks GD60LM46SP, GTech Cordless Lawn Mower 2.0, Kärcher LMO 18-36 Cordless Lawn Mower, STIHL RMA 448 VC

Best Barbecue

Winner: Char-Broil Professional Pro S2

Shortlist: Char-Broil Kamander Kamado, CharBroil Kettleman, Char-Broil Professional Pro S2, Traeger Ironwood 650, Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5750

Best Outdoor Lighting

Winner: Philips Hue Lily

Shortlist: Philips Hue Lily, Atlas Solar Powered Outdoor Spotlights, John Lewis Festoon Outdoor Line Lights, John Lewis Strom, Nordlux Vejers Outdoor Wall Lantern, Solar Centre Lumify

Best Soundbar

Winner: Samsung HW-Q800A

Shortlist: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage, Philips Fidelio B97, Polk React, Samsung HW-Q800A, Yamaha SR-C20A

Best Wireless Speaker

Winner: Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation

Shortlist: Apple HomePod Mini, Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level, Marshall Stanmore II, Naim Mu-so 2

Best Portable Speaker

Winner: Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 v2

Shortlist: Bang & Olufsen A1 v2, JBL Xtreme 3, JBL Charge 5, Marshall Emberton, Sonos Roam, Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2

Best DAC

Winner: Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M

Shortlist: Amazon Echo Link, Audiolab 6000N, iFi xDSD, Sonos Port, Yamaha WXAD-10

Best Headphones

Winner: Bowers & Wilkins PI7

Shortlist: Apple AirPods Max, Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, Focal Clear MG, Grado SR325e, Sony WH-1000XM4

Best Wired Headphones

Winner: Focal Clear MG

Shortlist: Grado SR325e, Focal Clear MG, L Acoustics Contour XO, Meze Audio Rai Solo, Sennheiser IE 300

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Winner: Sony WH-1000XM4

Shortlist: Apple AirPods Max, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Philips Fidelio L3, Shure Aonic 50, Sony WH-1000XM4

Best True Wireless Headphones

Winner: Bowers & Wilkins PI7

Shortlist: Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch, Master & Dynamic MW08, Panasonic RZ-S500W, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Grado GT220

Best Value Headphones

Winner: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

Shortlist: AKG Y400, Beats Flex, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, House of Marley Champion True Wireless Earbuds, Huawei Freebuds 4i, JBL Tune 660NC, JAM Audio True Wireless Athlete

Best TV

Winner: Samsung QN900A

Shortlist: LG C1, LG G1, Philips OLED+935, Samsung QN900A, Samsung QN95A

Best OLED TV

Winner: LG G1

Shortlist: LG C1, LG G1, Philips OLED+935, Philips OLED805, Sony A8

Best 8K TV

Winner: Samsung QN900A

Shortlist: LG ZX, Samsung Q950TS, Samsung QN900A, Sony ZH8

Best Gaming TV

Winner: LG G1

Shortlist: LG BX, LG C1, LG G1, Samsung QN95A, Sony XH90

Best Mid-range TV

Winner: LG BX

Shortlist: LG BX, Samsung AU9000, Samsung Q70T, Sony XH90, Sony XH95

Best Value TV

Winner: Samsung TU8500

Shortlist: Hisense B7120, Samsung TU7100, Samsung TU8500, Panasonic HX580

Best Fitness Headphones

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Anker Soundcore Spirit X2, Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro, Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats, Bose Sport Earbuds, Jaybird Vista 2

Best Protein Powder or Snack

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Barebells Vegan Protein Bar, Dioxyme Grass-fed Ultra Whey Protein, Grenade Carb Killa High Protein Bar, Huel Black Edition, Naked Nutrition Naked Mass

Best Workout Shoes

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Inov-8 BARE-XF 210 V3, Nike Metcon 6, Reebok Nano X, Under Armour TriBase Reign 3, Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III

Best Running Shoes

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Adidas 4DFWD, ASICS Metaracer, Brooks Hyperion Tempo, Hoka One One Mach 4, New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11, Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit, Saucony Kinvara 12

Best Home Weights

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar, Eleiko Training Kettlebell, Mirafit Rubber Dumbbells, NordicTrack Select-A-Weight 55 Lb. Dumbbell Set, ONNIT Primal Kettlebell

Best Home Gym Equipment

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Bowflex Treadmill 22, Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench, NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower, Peloton Bike+, Wattbike Atom (2nd Gen)

Best Fitness Tracker

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Amazfit GTS 2e, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Luxe, Garmin Venu Sq, Huawei Band 6, Withings ScanWatch

Best Running Watch

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: COROS Pace 2, Fitbit Versa 3, Garmin Forerunner 245, Garmin Forerunner 745, Polar Vantage V2, Suunto 7

Best Gaming Headset

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Asus ROG Delta S, Audeze Penrose, Creative SXFI Gamer, HyperX Cloud Stinger S, JBL Quantum One, Logitech G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed, LucidSound LS50X, Razer BlackShark V2, SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X Wireless

Best Gaming Mouse

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Asus ROG Gladius II Core, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS, Razer DeathAdder V2, Roccat Burst Pro

Best Gaming Keyboard

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Asus TUF Gaming K3, Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Glorious GMMK Gaming Keyboard, HyperX Alloy Elite 2, Logitech G915 TKL, Razer BlackWidow V3, Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro, Whirlwind FX Element

Best Gaming Monitor

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Acer Predator XB3, Asus ROG Swift PG329Q, BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710, BenQ EX2780Q, Dell Curved Gaming Monitor S2721HGF, HP Omen 27i, Lenovo Legion Y44W-10, LG UltraGear 34GN850, Philips 346B1C, Samsung Odyssey G9

Best Gaming Chair

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: AndaSeat T-Pro 2, BraZen Phantom Elite, Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather, Razer Iskur, SecretLab Titan SoftWeave

Best Gaming Accessory

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Marseille mClassic, Razer Kiyo Pro, Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock, SecretLab MAGNUS Metal Desk, Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Controller

Best Sat Nav

Winner: TomTom GO Discover

Shortlist: Beeline Moto, Garmin DriveSmart 65 with Amazon Alexa, Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, TomTom GO Camper, TomTom GO Discover

Best Dashcam

Winner: Nextbase 622GW

Shortlist: Garmin Dash Cam 66W, Garmin Dash Cam Mini, Mio MiVue 866, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware U1000 4K UHD Dash Cam

Best Road Bike

Winner: Specialized Tarmac SL7

Shortlist: Boardman SLR 8.0 Disc, Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 8.0, Ribble Endurance AL Disc, Specialized Tarmac SL7, Specialized Roubaix Sport

Best Electric Bike

Winner: Canyon Roadlite:ON

Shortlist: Canyon Grail:ON, Canyon Roadlite:ON, GoCycle G4i, Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0, VanMoof S3

Best Electric Scooter

Winner: Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation)

Shortlist: 8tev B12 Classic, Bird One, Carrera impel is-1, Ninebot Segway E45E, Pure Air Pro (2nd Generation), Xiaomi Mi Pro 2, Walberg The-Urban xH1

Best Drone – sponsored by Wiggle

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: DJI Air 2S, DJI FPV, DJI Mini 2, PowerVision PowerEgg X Wizard, Ryze Tello

Best Waterproof Jacket – sponsored by Wiggle

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Berghaus Sky Hiker, Finisterre Stormbird, Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell, Jack Wolfskin Eagle Peak, Keela Stratus

Best Action Camera – sponsored by Wiggle

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: DJI Osmo Action, GoPro HERO 8 Black, GoPro HERO 9 Black, Insta360 GO 2

Best Tent – sponsored by Wiggle

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Coleman Meadowood BlackOut, Lichfield Eagle Air 6, Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2, Vango F10 Project Hydrogen, Vango Joro 450 tent

Best Walking Shoes – sponsored by Wiggle

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Columbia Trailstorm Waterproof walking shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 315 GTX, Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX, Salomon X Ultra 4

Best Hiking Boots – sponsored by Wiggle

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX, Hoka One One TenNine Hike GTX, Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX, Jack Wolfskin Wilderness Lite, Scarpa R-Evo GTX

Best Camera – sponsored by Wiggle

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Canon EOS R6, Fujifilm X-E4, Nikon Z5, Panasonic Lumix S5, Sony A7C

Best Smart Lighting

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Philips Hue, Nanoleaf Essentials, Innr, TP-Link Kasa, LIFX

Best Smart Security

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, Ring Video Doorbell, (2nd gen), TP-Link Kasa KC115, TP-Link Tapo C100

Best Smart Energy Product

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Hive Radiator Valves, Tado Smart AC Control, TCP Smart Electric Radiator, TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim Energy Monitoring KP115

Best Home Networking Tech

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Eero Mesh WiFi, Google Nest Wifi, Netgear Orbi WiFi 6, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Deco X60

Best Smart Speaker

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Amazon Echo Show 10, Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance, Apple HomePod Mini Amazon Echo (4th gen), Google Nest Audio, Audio Pro G10

Best Electric Toothbrush

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Foreo Issa 2, Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000, Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius 9000, Oral-B IO9

Best Shaver

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Braun Series 9, Braun Series 7, Panasonic ES-LV97, Philips Series 7000, Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige, Wahl AquaBlade 10-in-1

Best Winter Jacket

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Fjallraven Samlaren Jacket 1a M, Keela Talus Jacket, Montane Anti-Freeze Down Jacket, Musto X Land Rover Welded Thermo Jacket, Shackleton Antarctic Protector Parka, Storm Salute Commute Jacket

Best Watch

Winner: to be announced on Wednesday 9 June

Shortlist: Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Elite, Grand Seiko SLGH005 'White Birch', IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43, Panerai Luminor Marina eSteel, Rado True Square x Tej Chauhan, Rolex Explorer II, Swatch Big Bold Bioceramic, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300, Tissot PRX, Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925

Best Phone

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Google Pixel 5, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 11

Best Video Streaming Service

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount Plus

Best Value Phone

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Apple iPhone SE (2020), Google Pixel 4a 5G, Nokia 3.4, OnePlus Nord, Poco F2 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Vivo Y70

Best Laptop

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020), Asus VivoBook S15, Asus ZenBook Duo 14, Dell XPS 13 (9310), HP Spectre X360 (2021), Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, LG Gram 17 (2021), Razer Book 13, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 5G

Best Gaming Laptop

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Acer Predator Triton 500, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, Dell G5 15 5500, Gigabyte Aorus 15G, HP Omen 15, MSI GE66 Raider

Best 4K Monitor

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: BenQ EW3280U, Dell P2721Q, Dell UltraSharp U4320Q, HP Z27, LG 27UL850, Philips Brilliance 329P1H, Samsung M70A Smart Monitor

Best 5G Phone

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Apple iPhone 12, Moto G 5G Plus, OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21, TCL 20 Pro 5G

Best Smartwatch

Winner: to be announced on Thursday 10 June

Shortlist: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, Fitbit Sense, Garmin Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, TAG Heuer Connected

Personality Of The Year

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Courier Firm Of The Year

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Desk

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Office Chair

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Webcam

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Home Office Computer

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Home Office Accessory

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Coffee Machine

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best WFH Mood Lifter

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Working From Home Innovation

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Video Chat App

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best Motivator

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Best VPN

Winner: to be announced on Friday 11 June

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 7 June.